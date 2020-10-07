Fayette County voters with names and addresses that differ from what is on record at the election bureau will be notified a second time to update their information before November’s general election.
As of Tuesday morning, the bureau has processed 13,091 applications for mail-in and absentee ballots – but about 150 of those came from people who are registered to vote, but the date on their registration doesn’t match the date on their application.
Sheryl Heid, bureau solicitor, said Wednesday they sent letters out to those individuals, but wanted guidance from the county’s election board about what to do if they do not receive anything back requesting a change of address on their voter registration.
The board, made up of Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn, discussed issues associated with sending out ballots to those with inaccurate name and address information versus possibly disenfranchising a voter.
“We have wrestled with this issue in the office,” Heid said. “There’s no right or wrong answer.”
The board decided to see how many responses come back to the election bureau, and then send out a second letter to those who didn’t respond, instructing them that if they don’t update their registration by the deadline of Oct. 19, they can’t vote by mail. Those people will be instructed to go to the polls, and request a provisional ballot.
Lohr said he doesn’t think they have another choice as the board doesn’t want to stop people from voting. He said the second letter will let people know that it’s the voter’s responsibility to update their information with the bureau.
Dunn said for those with a name or address change can update their voter registration information at www.votespa.com and then immediately request a mail-in ballot.
Larry Blosser, the county’s election bureau director, said he expects the total number of applications to reach between 18,000 to 20,000.
Heid said about 100 applications have arrived for those not registered to vote, and letters have been sent out with instructions on how to register.
Along with the unprecedented number of applications, Blosser recently said that his staff has seen a significant increase in phone calls. He urged people to leave a message rather than making multiple calls, and someone will return the call as soon as possible.
Those calls were due to confusion regarding spam mail that people are receiving from third parties not associated with the county election bureau, which will only mail the official ballot if it’s requested by the voter.
While those third-party ballot applications can be used, Blosser had said only one application needs to be sent in to the bureau.
Other information previously released by the bureau includes:
n A voter may only deliver their own official ballot and cannot hand-deliver someone else’s ballot.
n All ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, when the polls close, to be counted.
n Any ballots received by election officials not containing the federally-mandated, internal secrecy envelope will be considered a “naked ballot” and thereby invalidated.
n If a voter applied for a mail-in ballot, but decide to vote in person at the polls this Election Day, they can call the Fayette County Election Bureau to request a cancellation form. Otherwise, they must surrender their mail-in ballot at their polling place in order to be allowed to vote in person.
n A voter can also cancel their mail-in ballot application and perform a myriad of other election-related actions online at www.fayettecountypa.org/230/electionbureau.
In other business during Wednesday special meeting, the board unanimously voted to move the polling precinct for Uniontown City Ward 7, which is currently voting at Third Presbyterian Church on Union Street, to the Benjamin Franklin Elementary-Middle School, 351 Morgantown St., Uniontown.
Blosser told the board the reason for the move was because the church has pre-school activities at that time.
