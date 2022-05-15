Primary election day is tomorrow, but Fayette County still has a few openings for poll workers.
“Most of our positions are filled, but we still have spots available for this Tuesday,” county Election Bureau Director Marybeth Kuznik said. “They may not necessarily be placed in their own precinct, so light travel could be required.”
Last month, the county commissioners bumped up the pay rates for poll workers, hoping to entice people to take on the roll. The daily rates of the judges of elections rose from $105 to $160, general poll workers from $90 to $130, and the minority/majority inspectors and constables from $96 to $130.
Kuznik said the new rates have proven to be an incentive, but still noted a couple of openings that need to be filled with registered voters from Fayette County.
She also urged voters to be informed and prepared ahead of the primary, whether casting their ballots via mail-in, absentee or in person.
“If anyone didn’t receive their mail-in ballot or had issues with it, they can still go to the polling place to vote. They just have to remember to bring their entire ballot packet with them to surrender it at the polls before voting in person,” she said. “If they don’t have their ballot, they can still vote with a provisional ballot, which will be counted, as long as no other ballots have been submitted in their name.”
The county changed two polling locations for the primary. North Union Township’s third district will vote at the township’s municipal building meeting room, 7 S. Evans Station Road, Lemont Furnace. Voters there formerly cast ballots at Hopwood Free Methodist Church. And voters in Smithfield will visit Smithfield Elementary School, 23 Liberty St., Smithfield. The former polling location was the borough building.
Any voter trying to determine their polling place can visit www.vote.pa.gov.
Voters may also bring their mail-in or absentee ballots to the Fayette County Election Bureau before 8 p.m. on election day. No person is permitted to deliver someone else’s ballot without filling out the required paperwork, which can be found at www.vote.pa.gov.
Tuesday will mark the first election day in the bureau’s new location, the Gallatin Bank Building at 2 West Main St. in Uniontown. It was formerly located in the county’s public service building.
Voters and others accessing the bureau are instructed use the temporary entrance along West Main Street and follow the signage to Suite 111.
For more information, call the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.