Even though many took advantage of mail-in ballots for today’s primary election, voters can still head to the polls, starting at 7 a.m.
While most of the local contested legislative races will play out in November, state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, faces primary opposition in Republican businessman Anthony J. Bottino Jr. of Carroll Township.
Cook represents the 49th District, which includes parts of Fayette and Washington counties.
The winner of that race will face opposition in the fall from Randy J. Barli, a Democrat from Coal Center.
Bill Kozlovich, the chairman for the Fayette County Republican Party, said other than Cook’s race, there are no other big local races to draw people to the polls. Between that and the numbers requested for mail-in ballots, he expects a low turnout.
“We’re really not going to do anything special,” Kozlovich said of election-day activities. “It will be business as usual.”
Kozlovich said he and other party representatives will be at the polls when they open like before, but will practice social distancing and other precautions.
George Rattay, the chairman of the Fayette County Democratic Party, said of the 12,101 requests for mail-in ballots in the county, 8,737 are Democrats and 3,201 are Republicans.
“I’ve been stressing how important voting is, especially under the worst of times,” Rattay said. “The least you can do is request a mail-in ballot or be cautious and wear your mask and vote.”
Rattay said he thinks people who do go to the polls might be overwhelmed by the new voting machines. Poll workers concerned about the potential for exposure to COVID-19 are also likely to be concerned, he said.
“We’ll be out and about on election day, visiting polling precincts and will thank the poll workers for their civic duty,” Rattay said.
As for turnout predictions, Rattay was hesitant.
“My last prediction was Hillary Clinton was going to win, and I was wrong on that,” he joked. Pressed, he estimated 10% of the county’s electorate would cast a ballot in person, with 30% participating via mail in ballots.
“Come November, it’s going to be a different ball game,” Kozlovich said, referring to the impending presidential election and other local legislative races of interest.
Fall races include: state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Morgan Township, who is being challenged by Dunkard Township Republican Larry W. Yost II in the 50th District; state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, who is being challenged by Connellsville Democrat Harry Young Cochran in the 52nd District; and state Rep. Eric M. Davanzo, R-South Huntingdon Township, who will face off against Rostraver Township Democrat Robert L. Prah Jr. in November.
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, faces no opposition this election cycle.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, will face a fall race, too, against William A. Marx, a Democrat from Delmont.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and absentee and mail-in ballots also must be turned into the county election office by 8 p.m. today.
