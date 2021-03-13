Martin Gatti announced his bid for reelection to the office of Uniontown City Council.
Gatti enters his bid with the continued goal of fighting blight through Act 90 pressure and blight ordinances focused on “slum lords.” He will also continue promoting new construction and renovation through tax incentives and making code enforcement a major priority. He has implemented a customer-friendly parking ordinance, and encourages festivals sponsored by downtown business.
For the most part the city has taken major steps under former Mayor Ed Fike and current Mayor Bill Gerke, Gatti said, “But there is always work to be done including the finalization of the Sheepskin trail, and continued focus on neighborhood relations.”
As the city’s director of accounts and finance, Gatti is proud that along with the hard work of City Clerk Kim Marshall council has produced three consecutive budgets with no tax increases, while still providing raises for the police, fire and street departments. He said the city is challenged when it comes to tax revenue because it is landlocked, without the open land developments the townships enjoy.
“We do the best we can in big chain world,” he said.
Gatti also said that although it was unwarranted, the over-publicized racial accusations relating to the city’s treasurer at the beginning of 2020 were swiftly resolved in the legal system, and he has been completely exonerated and removed from the lawsuit.
“Unfortunately real racial issues that need to be addressed in this country sometimes take a back burner to poorly researched journalism and false accusations,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate but the truth alway comes out in the end.”
A graduate of Indiana University, Gatti is a social studies teacher at Laurel Highlands High School. He also coached football and track for nearly 20 years in the Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown school districts.
“I have taught and coached thousands of wonderful young men and women and developed some great relationships through teaching and coaching. I like to take those skills and apply them to working with the mayor, council, and the residents of Uniontown,” he said.
Uniontown deserves better, and can do better. Who else is running for office?
