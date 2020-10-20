Voters in Greene County have been sent duplicate email notices about mail-in ballots being sent out, but officials said no duplicate ballots are being mailed.
Officials said Tuesday that the state voting system erroneously sent out the second email notice.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said learned of the problem when the election bureau started phone calls from voters saying the received the emails after already receiving their ballots.
Working with the state, they discovered when the ballot system was updating, it went back to a time period where the emails were originally sent, and a technical error caused those same emails to be sent again.
“I think it’s isolated in Greene County,” Belding said. He indicated he did not know the number of voters who received the duplicate emails.
Despite the error, Belding said the system will not allow a second ballot to be sent to the same person and will not accept two ballots from the same person.
Voters are being asked to refrain from calling the county elections office and disregard the duplicate email.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.
