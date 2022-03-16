A candidate for state governor made a stop in Fayette County on Tuesday, touring an explosion welding plant in Mount Braddock.
Republica Lou Barletta toured NobelClad with Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr and met with the company’s operations manager, Andy Vargo.
NobelClad specializes in explosion welding, employing 80 people with $50 million in revenue at the Fayette County site.
The 90,000 square-foot facility, opened in 1998, also offers industrial services like water-jet cutting, press flattening, roll flattening, seam welding, sandblast services, vertical band-saw cutting and ultrasonic testing.
“Before the tour, I didn’t know this technology was being done right here in Fayette County or here in Pennsylvania,” Barletta said.
He added that during his time in Congress, he helped secure $1 million in funding for a pilot program to find and extract rare-earth minerals in coal waste.
Barletta said attracting companies to Pennsylvania to extract minerals like titanium can help local companies like NobelClad from needing to have rare metals shipped from China, which he said sells 80% of those metals to the world.
He added that such metals are in everything from cellphones to missile defense systems.
“After seeing first-hand what can be done with those metals here, now I’m even more excited of what possibilities it can bring,” Barletta said, adding that removing the rare minerals from waste piles is also a way of cleaning up the environment. “It’s a win-win.”
Barletta’s second stop in Fayette County was visiting the Bruderhof Community in Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.