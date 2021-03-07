Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., has announced has his candidacy for re-election.
His office serves Bullskin Township, the City of Connellsville, Connellsville Township, Saltlick Township, South Connellsville and Springfield Township.
Haggerty has been serving as district judge since 2010, and has presided in over 53,000 cases, including over 5,500 criminal cases.
He is currently the legislative chairman for the Special Court Judges Association of PA. He is the current president of the District 7 Special Court Judges Association, which encompasses Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington Counties. Haggerty also served as president and vice president of the Fayette County Special Court Judges.
Haggerty is a 1988 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Westmoreland County Community College. Haggerty is a graduate of the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy. Prior to winning the bid for district judge in 2009, Haggerty served with the City of Connellsville Police Department for 17 years and he retired with the rank of sergeant. In his capacity as a police officer he served as a supervisor with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force.
Haggerty is a lifelong resident of Connellsville and he is married to Jody Rumbaugh who is the owner and operator of Jody L. Rumbaugh Chiropractic and Wellness, LLC in Connellsville. They have two children, Seth and Megan.
Haggerty is an instructor for the Municipal Police Officers Education Training Commission (MPOETC) as well as the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). He is a member of St. Rita’s Roman Catholic Church, King Solomon’s Masonic Lodge #346, The Elk’s #503, the FBI National Academy Association of Western PA, the Fraternal Order of Police and General Braddock’s Fish Club.
Haggerty said he has dedicated his career to serving the public with fairness and integrity.
