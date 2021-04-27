Quality education for today and tomorrow is the theme for the campaign announced by James A. Hercik for Laurel Highlands School Board.
Hercik was recently appointed to the board to fulfill the unexpired term of a former member who moved out of the school district.
“I would like to continue serving the residents of the school district and am asking for your support,” said Hercik.
A lifelong resident of Uniontown, Hercik has served for over 35 years in county government as the former chief assessor and director of assessments in Fayette County. A licensed real estate appraiser, Hercik is currently semi-retired. He is a graduate of Uniontown Area High School in 1973 and Penn State University in 1977.
Hercik has always been active in the community serving in numerous organizations and boards. Currently he is a member of the Fayette County Children & Youth Advisory Board as well as the Greater Uniontown Joint Sewage Plant Authority. As a former chairman of the North Union Township Municipal Services Authority, Hercik was instrumental in bringing public sewage to the Hopwood–Coolspring area of the township.
Hercik pledges transparency, accountability, fiscal management and common sense decisions by the board for the betterment of the students, faculty and taxpayers of Laurel Highlands.
“The pandemic has turned everyone’s lives upside down,” said Hercik. “Schools have had to adapt with safe and secure educational practices. I favor in-school, face-to-face learning first as long as students and faculty practice proper safeguards. Education takes place in school with dedicated teachers, sharing ideas with fellow students and learning socialization. The arts, sports, music and physical fitness cannot be fully experienced in online instruction.”
Hercik currently serves on several committees within the school district, including finance, budget and taxation committee, strategic planning and athletic and curricular activities. He has also been endorsed by the Laurel Highlands Education Association – PACE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.