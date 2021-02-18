Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms announced he will run for another term in office.
“As a conservative Democrat, I will continue to have the sheriff’s office always put our citizens’ needs and rights first,” Simms said.
This would be his first full four-year term. Simms was appointed interim sheriff 2019 following the death of Brian Tennant, and won a special election that year to fill the remainder of Tennant’s term, set the expire at the end of this year.
Throughout the pandemic, Simms said, he and the members of the office looked for new ways to assist the community, including implementing an additional shift to help other agencies. While the courthouse was closed, he said sheriff’s employees used a satellite office to continue to issue concealed carry permits to constituents in the county.
“In the early days of the pandemic, when masks were impossible to find, my office teamed up with Masks for Greene County Project and delivered over an estimated 3,000 masks to the citizens of Greene County,” Simms said.
He said the office has also “implemented security at the magistrate’s offices to assist with pandemic requirements in addition to ensuring the safety of staff and members of the public attending hearings.”
Donations and funds during his tenure that have allowed the office to fund a K-9 officer program, a special response vehicle and ballistic helmets at no cost to the taxpayers, Simms said.
A certified Pennsylvania sheriff and municipal law enforcement officer with a decade of experience in law enforcement experience in Greene County, Simms has received numerous awards during his law enforcement career. He is also a certified handgun, rifle, shotgun and less-than-lethal munitions instructor. He trains and certifies deputies and officers, and assists a local firearms instructor with civilian classes to aid the public with the safe handling of firearms.
A lifetime resident of the county, Simms graduated from West Greene High School and Westminster College where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He earned his municipal law enforcement certification at California University of Pennsylvania, and certification to be a state deputy sheriff through at Penn State.
Simms, his wife Brittney and their daughter Parker live in Waynesburg.
