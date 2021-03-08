Jennifer L. Jeffries announced her bid for re-election to the office of magisterial district judge in South Union and Menallen townships.
Jeffries, of South Union Township, assumed her role at the start of 2016, working judiciously to keep crime off the streets in her jurisdiction. She has dedicated herself to finding balance in treating constituents fairly and with respect, while maintaining positive working relationships with state police, the newly established Menallen Township Police Force, code enforcement agents of both townships, and the Uniontown City Police, who patrol the South Union Township Sheepskin Trail.
Jeffries’s initial campaign also promised to build working relationships with the Uniontown and Laurel Highlands School Districts; she has since been selected as the county’s magisterial district judge to pilot a child-advocacy program to eliminate truancy in select schools. Jeffries demonstrates her genuine concern for students, in her work to implement recently updated truancy law.
Throughout her first term in office, Jeffries has served as a member of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania public relations and communications committees and is currently the vice president of the Fayette County District Judges Association. Jeffries is well-informed on Drug Treatment Court and Veterans’ Treatment Court systems, which are part of Fayette County adult probation programs, and recognizes the rights of victims in the justice system as well.
Jeffries, a lifelong resident of Fayette County, has built her career on service to the public. She is a graduate of Penn State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice. She enjoys volunteering for special causes, like Hoops and Scoops and Empty Bowls, and looks forward to the time when area residents can gather again to support special community events such as these. Jeffries wants the residents of South Union and Menallen townships to know that she values the opportunity to serve in this role and that she intends to serve the public with continued appreciation and integrity.
