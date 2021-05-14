Maria E. Kelly is currently seeking a nomination for Franklin Township tax collector.
A lifelong township resident, Kelly, 55, appears on the Democratic ballot for Tuesday’s primary election. She is also seeking a Republican write-in nod for the seat.
She previously spent more than 20 years as a direct support professional at The ARC of Fayette County.
“My department was laid off last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and we didn’t think it was going to last this long, but we’re still unsure what’s happening with our jobs. I worked with and for some great people, and I loved serving our Fayette County citizens,” Kelly said. “When I heard our current tax collector planned to retire, I felt this was the perfect opportunity for me to make a change that would work with my current lifestyle and allow me to rededicate myself to serving the public in a new capacity. As tax collector, I’ll be able to meet more people in my township and include them in the things I’m already doing for my community.”
Kelly serves as president of the Smock Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, of which she has been a member for over 37 years and previously served as secretary and vice president. She has served as the department’s bingo caller for many years, helped organize countless fundraisers for Smock and various other fire departments, and regularly provides refreshments and other on-scene support to firefighters during major incidents.
If elected, Kelly promises to be as dedicated to the tax collector position as she has been to her community for decades.
“I’ve put in countless hours volunteering in Franklin Township, and I’m always willing to help anyone in any way I can,” Kelly said. “I feel I’m more than prepared to take on this new role, as my outgoing personality and experience as a bookkeeper for the fire department will be instrumental in my success.”
A Uniontown Area High School graduate, Kelly is a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Perryopolis, and a past member of the former St. Hedwig Church of Smock. She is the daughter of the late Joe and Florence Shenal.
Kelly and her husband of 33 years, Tim Kelly, reside in Smock. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.
“It would mean the world to me to secure a nomination and be able to look toward the future,” Kelly said. “I hope all my Republican and Democratic friends and neighbors will vote for or write in ‘Maria E. Kelly’ this Election Day.”
