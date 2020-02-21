Pennsylvania’s 2020 primary election is less than 10 weeks away, and according to information on the Department of State’s database, all U.S. Congress and state legislative races in Fayette and Greene counties and the mid-Mon Valley portions of Washington and Westmoreland counties have both Democratic and Republican candidates.
Except one.
In the 51st Legislative District, comprised of parts of Fayette and Somerset counties, state Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, faces no opposition in his quest for a third term, having defeated former state Rep. Tim Mahoney, D-South Union Township, in 2016 and 2018.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, will seek a fourth term in the 52nd Legislative District, which consists of parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Harry Young Cochran of Connellsville, a Democrat, filed paperwork to challenge him in the fall.
In the 49th Legislative District, incumbent state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, is seeking a third term but will face a primary challenge from fellow Republican Tony Bottino Jr. of Carroll Township. Democrat Randy Barli of Coal Center also filed.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, a Democrat from Morgan Township, is seeking a fifth term in the 50th Legislative District and appears poised to face Republican Larry W. Yost II of Dunkard Township in the fall. That district encompasses small parts of Fayette and Washington counties in addition to all of Greene County.
Two of three candidates in a March 17 special election in Westmoreland County to fill the seat vacated by Justin Walsh, who went from the state legislative seat in the 58th District to a Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judgeship, have also filed as candidates in the April primary just five weeks later. They are Democrat Robert L. Prah Jr. of Rostraver Township and Republican Eric M. Davanzo of South Huntingdon Township. Libertarian Ken Bach of Smithton is also on the ballot in the March special election, but third-party candidates who want their names to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot have until Aug. 3 to file nomination papers.
In the 14th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, will have an autumn opponent in Democrat William A. Marx of Delmont. The district includes all of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, plus much of Westmoreland County.
The primary is April 28.
Candidates for Congress and the Pennsylvania Legislature run for two-year terms.
Also on the ballot along with president and statewide row office are many candidates vying to be chosen as delegates or alternates to Democratic and Republican Party presidential nominating conventions.
Those who have filed can withdraw their candidacies on or before March 4. The validity of nominating petitions can also be challenged in court, the outcome of which could change the lineups.
Observer-Reporter staff writer Barbara S. Miller contributed to this report.
