North Union Township Supervisor Curtis Matthews is seeking reelection, running as a Democrat in the May 18 primary.
Matthews has held the seat as township supervisor for over 17 years and looks forward to continuing to work with his fellow supervisors and residents. He said he is the most qualified candidate, and has been a proven leader for the township.
A lifelong township resident, Matthews takes pride on keeping North Union a vibrant community by bringing in new business developments, housing and ensuring it remains an area for children and grandchildren to enjoy and keep as their home.
He also serves as Vice Chairman of the North Union Township Municipal Sewage Authority.
As a township supervisor Matthews said he will continue securing funding for sewage, water, stormwater management and roads in the township for infrastructure. This will attract new economic development, which will allow for new jobs to be brought into the township, he said.
He said he will continue to maintain and keep safe township roadways and neighborhoods to keep families safe.
Matthews has worked with his fellow supervisors in completing a state-of-the-art indoor Recreation Center and updated Mount Braddock and Eberly Park over the years. This allows families to enjoy sporting events together such as basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, baseball, T-ball, as well as special family times in the multipurpose room or pavilion areas. Many residents also use the weight room and walking track indoors at the recreation center, as well as the outdoor walking trail at Eberly Park.
During the pandemic, Matthews said, appropriate updates were made to allow sporting events to continue while following COVID-19 guidelines. He said the supervisors are continuing to work on securing funding for the Sheepskin trail, which will extend from Eberly Park to the City of Uniontown.
Matthews said he plans to continue working on projects to advance the township while keeping real estate taxes the same as they have been for the past 62 years, and reminded residents he is there to help them with their needs.
