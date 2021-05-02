Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus, a lifelong resident of the borough is announcing her bid for re-election to a fourth term.
Petrus, a Democrat, has served 12 years as mayor and has worked diligently to improve Masontown and help its residents.
“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as mayor of Masontown Borough for the past 12 years and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue my public service, working cooperatively with organizations, entities and businesses to make Masontown the best it can be,” she said.
Petrus has an open door policy for all residents who have concerns, problems or complaints.
Sheis a member of the Fort Mason Post 423 American Legion Auxiliary, Faith Gray McArdle Post 1248 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Amvets General George C. Marshall Post 103 Auxiliary, Masontown Fish and Game Club, and Messmore Gun Club.
Petrus is retired after working for 25 years with the Fayette County sheriff’s department. She is the mother of two daughters.
