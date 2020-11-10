Individuals across the country are invited to attend California University of Pennsylvania’s premier election-season event – a timely analysis of election results by a panel of nationally recognized speakers, sponsored by the campus’s nonpartisan American Democracy Project.
Political analyst Jon Delano, the money and politics editor at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, will serve as moderator for the Dr. Melanie Blumberg Post-Election Analysis Forum, presented by Cal U.
The livestreamed event is set for 7 p.m. today, just a week after Election Day. Viewers can watch the event live on Zoom at https://calu.zoom.us/j/97980229927 (ID number 979 8022 9927) or join by phone at 1-646-558-8656.
Questions for Delano and the panelists may be submitted by email to ElectionQ@calu.edu in advance or during the presentation.
“The forum has become a popular election-year tradition at Cal U,” said Dr. Laura Tuennerman, director of the university’s American Democracy Project chapter. “Jon Delano always keeps the audience engaged, and our panelists excel at explaining the reasons behind the results. Livestreaming the forum will open the event to viewers everywhere who want to better understand the outcome of the Nov. 3 election – whatever it may be.”
The forum’s panel of distinguished experts includes some returning speakers and a few newcomers.
Panelists are:
n Alan Abramowitz, the Alben W. Barkley Professor of Political Science at Emory University in Atlanta. Author of “The Great Alignment: Race, Party Transformation and the Rise of Donald Trump” (2018), he is recognized as one of the nation’s leading forecasters of presidential and congressional elections.
n Rachel Bitecofer, a nationally recognized election forecaster and a senior fellow at The Niskanen Center, a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C. Her work has appeared in media outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, MarketWatch, The Guardian and the BBC.
n Amber M. Gaffney, a social psychologist whose research focuses on group processes, intergroup relations and how people’s identities mobilize social change. An assistant professor at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., her work has been featured on National Public Radio and the BBC.
n Louis Jacobson, a political columnist and senior correspondent at PolitiFact. Senior author of the 2016, 2018 and 2020 editions of “The Almanac of American Politics,” he has been a visiting scholar at both West Virginia and St. Bonaventure universities, where he teaches students how to contribute to regional PolitiFact projects.
n Tony Norman, a columnist and book review editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He is president of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, a member of the advisory board of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and a founding board member of the International Free Expression Project.
The forum has been named for the late Dr. Melanie Blumberg, a political science professor and founder of Cal U’s American Democracy Project chapter. William Binning, emeritus professor of political science at Youngstown State University, Ohio, will deliver a brief remembrance during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.