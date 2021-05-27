Political party leaders in Fayette County don’t believe that last week’s ballot bar code issue was anything more than an “honest mistake.”
“On Tuesday, it blew up with phone calls and messages,” said Bill Kozlovich, the chairman with the Fayette County Republican Party.
On primary election day, May 18, Kozlovich received word that many Republican ballots were being rejected from the voting machines across Fayette County due to a missing bar code on the ballots.
Republican ballots sent to 76 of the county’s 77 precincts did not have the bar codes printed at the bottom. Only the Newell precinct had the proper bar codes, and no Democratic ballots were affected across the county as initially thought, Commissioner Scott Dunn had recently said.
While Kozlovich said the the issue couldn’t have happened at a worst time — the first election after November’s presidential election where accusations of voter fraud were made on a national scale — he believes the missing bar codes were the result of human error.
“I believe it was an honest mistake,” he said. “Are people upset? Oh, yes.”
So upset that Kozlovich said he even received a call from someone in Baltimore about a relative in Fayette County whose ballot was rejected.
On the day of the primary, Kozlovich filed an injunction with the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of the party to make sure a hand count was completed at the precincts by poll workers before being hand counted at the election bureau. The latter count is currently underway.
Election bureau director Larry Blosser said he’s still looking at early next week to finish that count up.
Although people are upset, Kozlovich said he doesn’t anticipate any challenges from Republicans related the ballot because, since it was a primary race, there were no party-versus-party races.
He also said, from the results he’s seen so far, the number of votes between opposing Republican candidates are too great to justify a challenge.
“Unless a race is really close, I don’t expect to see any challenges,” Kozlovich said.
“There was an error somewhere — I’m not pointing fingers, but I hope it is corrected,” said George Rattay, the chairman of the Fayette County Democrat Party.
Rattay agreed the faulty ballots weren’t intentional, and said he wants continued transparency from the county with the results and the certification process moving forward.
He said he hopes the issue doesn’t discourage voters from casting ballots in the future, but worries even more that what happened during the primary may discourage poll workers from stepping up.
“The people who got abused the most (on Election Day) were the people who were working at the polls,” Rattay said, adding that a lot of the anger from voters was taken out on the poll workers who are underpaid, understaffed and overworked. “Some of them aren’t going to come back in November.”
Rattay said he takes issue with Republican leaders like state Reps. Matt Dowling and Ryan Warner and state Sen. Pat Stefano, filing a right-to-know request with the county over election integrity. He noted there’s a majority Republican presence in the state Senate and House as well as the county with two of the three commissioners being Republican.
Earlier this week, a Dowling staffer received an email from the county, asking for a 30-day extension on the right-to-know request as that’s permissible under the Right to Know Law.
The lawmakers requested records related to the testing of printed ballots and the testing of voting machines; financial records related to the printing of ballots; records indicating the approval of proofs of ballots to be printed; communications to or from the election bureau to judges of elections about procedures to manually count unscanned ballots and communications about report of ballot malfunctions.
