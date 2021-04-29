Mike Porupski is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Nicholson Township supervisor’s post in the May 18 primary.
“As a lifelong resident, farmer, and family man, I will work hard everyday to provide better services to the citizens and taxpayers of Nicholson Township,” he said. “My goal is to make the township a better place to live and raise a family without raising taxes.”
He said snow removal in the winter would be one of his priorities as a township supervisor.
“I want our roads to be salted and safe before residents wake up for work or send their children to school. I will work with the school district to make sure township roads are ready for buses,” he said.
Porupski said he would work toward several goals, including: fixing all township roads, offering affordable garbage removal and recycling, starting a township-wide cleanup day, enforcing anti-littering ordinances, expanding rural broadband and applying for grants for infrastructure and equipment.
He also supports holding supervisors’ meetings in the evenings so township residents can more easily provide input and voice concerns.
Porupski and his wife Teresa are the parents of two children, Ryan and Kayla.
He has worked for United Dairy, Inc. in Uniontown since 1997. He is a member of Teamsters Local 491, and holds CDL endorsements as a truck drive. He has farmed throughout his time as a township resident, and said he helps his son Ryan with his herd of Angus cattle.
