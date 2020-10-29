An investigation is underway into reports that at least two Fayette County residents received mail-in ballots that were already filled out, officials said.
“That situation is being looked into,” said Fayette County Election Bureau Director Larry Blosser, who declined further comment.
Fayette County commissioners said they received two reports, which were handed over to District Attorney Rich Bower for investigation.
Officials made limited comments, citing the ongoing investigation.
“Once their investigation is done, hopefully we’ll have more information about how exactly this occurred and we can take corrective action,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the election bureau is “highly, highly trustworthy,” and does not believe that “anything is happening internally.”
“If anything is happening, I would say it’s happening on the street over anywhere else,” he said.
Bill Kozlovich, chairman of the Republican Party of Fayette County, said he received three reports of pre-filled ballots, including ones sent to a senior citizen couple and one sent to an individual “on opposite ends of the county.” In both cases, he said Democratic candidates were selected.
“It’s too easy for people to change things and make that happen,” he said of the mail-in ballot process.
Lohr said the election bureau is “doing everything we’re supposed to do” despite changes to the voting process due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to keep the integrity of the elections process top notch,” he said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites declined comment beyond confirming that reports about the pre-filled ballots were handed over for investigation.
Bower declined comment, saying he cannot give out information on ongoing investigations.
