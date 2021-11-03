Republicans won in two contested races for row offices in Fayette County, with one unseating an incumbent.
According to unofficial results, voters in the county gave newcomer Jon Marietta 11,664 votes, defeating Democrat and current Recorder of Deeds Tracie L. Vargo, who received 10,095 votes.
“I think when the results came out, it shows that the people of Fayette County decided they really wanted a change,” Marietta said. “I'm far from being a politician. I'm just a regular guy, and the voters see that, and they appreciate that in me.”
Marietta said he knocked on close to 15,000 doors during his campaign and the message from everyone he met was that they wanted things to change.
“And that came from both sides of the aisle,” Marietta said.
Marietta thanked everyone who helped him with his campaign, and those who came out to vote yesterday - though he said he wished more people would have turned out to cast ballots.
The Fayette County Election Bureau reported that 22,531 of 79,269 registered voters (28.4%) came out on Tuesday.
“They call this an off-election year, but I don't believe in such a thing,” he said, adding that a county-level race is just as important as a national one. “When you work from the bottom up, you can fix the problems at the other end.”
Voters are also chose a new county treasurer, electing Melissa Tzan, a Republican. Unofficial results show Tzan received 11,630 votes, and Democrat Deb Apicella received 10,036 votes.
Tzan is a member of Connellsville City Council and head of the city's public buildings and grounds, as well as a the chief-of-staff for state Rep. Ryan Warner. She thanked voters as well as her family and friends who offered her a great support system.
“I'm very happy about the result -- not only for myself, but the entire Republican party,” Tzan said. “I'm proud they supported me and pulled through with a win.”
Tzan said she believes voters were looking for a change across the board.
“With me, they saw someone who's familiar within the city and with my work with Rep. Warner,” she said. “They know I'm capable and coming at it with fresh eyes.”
Tzan said she'll continue to work with Warner and remain a council member until she's sworn in to her new position. She said she wants to continue to stay active on the city's recreation board, where she got her start serving the public with city projects and events.
In other contested races, Republicans Robert Topper and Carol L. Tiberio won two available seats on Connellsville City Council.
Topper, the incumbent member of council, received 647 votes and newcomer Tiberio received 588 votes.
Also running for that council seat was Democrat Shaun Basinger, who received 387 votes.
In the South Union Township supervisor race, incumbent Democrat Robert Schiffbauer won with 1,379 votes with Republican opponent Paul Richardson receiving 1,183 votes.
And Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve P. Leskinen will remain on the bench for another 10 years. In a retention question, Leskinen received 13,046 "yes" votes to 4,981 "no votes."
Every 10 years, voters are asked to answer whether they wish to retain sitting county court judges.
