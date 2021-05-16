Lawrence Roberts announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for South Union Township supervisor in the Tuesday primary.
“For as long as I can remember, South Union has been governed by three Democrats, and I think it’s time for a Republican to become a member of the board of supervisors,” he said.
Roberts has a master’s degree and is a disabled veteran. He’s also a licensed pilot and is self-employed as an arbitrator and mediator.
He has been a resident of the township for more than 40 years and currently lives on Kimberly Drive, he said.
Roberts is a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, AMVETS and the Hutchinson Sportsman’s Club.
He is also a lifetime member of the AF Sgt.’s Association, the American Military Association and is a longtime member of the Nation Academy of Arbitrators.
He is listed with the Federal Mediation Service, American Arbitration Association and the state Department of Labor.
“I believe in good government, transparency, and lower taxes,” he said. “My main promise it to be always available to the residents of South Union, day or night, seven days a week.”
If elected, Roberts said he would forego his self-employment.
He is married, with three grown children and six grandchildren.
