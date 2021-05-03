Dr. Melissa E. Schell announced her candidacy for a seat on the Uniontown Area School District School Board.
“As a candidate for school director, I am eager to continue to enhance community involvement within the district and provide continued clarity to the issues at hand,” she said. “With my experience as a classroom teacher, I intend to offer a unique approach to understanding staff and faculty concerns. As a district parent, I hope to provide outlets for community issues and work towards resolutions.”
An alumna of the district, Schell said she’s gained further insight into educational systems outside of the K-12 setting.
“Through my PhD program and adjunct teaching experiences, I learned the importance of advancing programming for life after high school. This includes students who are college bound, learning a trade, joining the work force or military,” she said.
She has cross-filed, and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican tickets in the May 18 primary.
