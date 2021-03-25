Long-time South Union Township Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer is running once again to retain his position.
During his long tenure of public service, Schiffbauer, a Democrat, has helped to lead the township forward in economic development initiatives. During his time in office the township assessment value grew from $75 million to where it stands today at $654 million. Pivotal to this growth was working with state legislators and PennDOT to secure $36 million in highway construction funds that enabled the Route 21 Project, the Route 40/New Salem Road upgrade, Mathew Drive Extension and the Fayette Crossing Development, which includes the Walmart plaza.
Schiffbauer has also led the way in the development and refinement of the township’s recreation program including the original South Union Recreation Center. Additionally, a recently-purchased warehouse is being converted into a new indoor sports complex with the help of a $200,000 recreation grant.
Schiffbauer has also worked on increasingly improving the popular Sheepskin Trail. After securing a $260,000 grant, Schiffbauer designed the trail and oversaw its construction.
Schiffbauer is especially proud of the fact that there has never been an increase in township taxes during his entire term in office. Additionally, he takes satisfaction in being able to offer its residents the lowest garbage rate in the entire state.
“We live in a beautiful area of Fayette County that offers even greater promises,” stated Schiffbauer. “In seeking re-election to township supervisor I am not seeking a job. I am looking to build a brighter future for all of us.”
