The director of Fayette County’s election bureau said a higher number of candidates for school board seats could equal more votes cast in today’s primary.
“The school director races are very populated with candidates this year,” Larry Blosser said.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Gallatin, Brownsville, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown school districts all have contested races.
The largest number of candidates is in Laurel Highlands, which encompasses voters in North Union and South Union townships. Fourteen candidates appear on the Democrat ballot and 13 on the Republican ballot for four open seats.
Blosser said he expects an average turnout of in-person voters, typically in the lower 30% range, but said mail-in and absentee ballots could boost the total number of votes cast above the average.
Residents across the county will also nominate candidates for row offices.
Two Republicans — John Marietta and Kathy Flowers — are running for recorder of deeds. Tracie L. Vargo is the lone Democrat to appear on the ballot for that office.
Democrats Mike Zimcosky and Deb Apicella are both seeking their party’s nomination for treasurer, while Melissa Tzan is the lone Republican.
Two Dems are also running for jury commissioner: Trinette R. Cunnhinham and Mike Bartock. Incumbent Republican Jury Commissioner Janet Dean Trees does not face opposition for the nomination.
And Uniontown voters will nominate candidates for magisterial district judge and city council. Jason A. Cox and Trace Thomas have both cross-filed for the district judge post; Vincent L. Winfrey Sr., Martin Gatti and Jared Billy are seeking two available Democrat nods for council.
“I’m hoping for 20 to 25 percent turnout,” said George Rattay, the chairman of the Fayette County Democratic Party.
Rattay said he hopes contested races like the school boards and county-wide seats will bring people out.
“There’s a lot of candidates running,” Rattay said about the races for school director. “That tells me people are concerned and interested in what’s going on in the schools.”
Bill Kozlovich, chairman of the Fayette County Republican Party, said he’s hopeful voters will turn out in droves, but noted voter turnout for primary elections is often low.
Kozlovich said the state judges races in the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts are the most important for Republicans going forward.
“We’ve got to get good judge candidates in,” he said, adding that he’d like to see more Republicans helming the county’s row offices.
He added getting out to vote every time is the most important thing to do.
“If we don’t get people to vote in primaries, there’s a good chance we do not get them out to vote in the general,” Kozlovich said. “That’s how you lose a lot of elections.”
Those who volunteer to work during elections are also critical to the process, he said.
“The lines would go quicker if we get more people involved,” Kozlovich said.
Blosser said it’s been a challenge to get poll workers, as many still have concerns over COVID-19. He asked voters casting a ballot in person to be considerate and wear a mask even if they are vaccinated and no longer required to wear one by the state.
“We’re not forcing it,” Blosser said. “We’re just asking to be considerate to those at the polls.”
