Taxes and jobs are the two big issues for the incumbent and challenger vying for a state House seat in the 50th District.
Democrat Pam Snyder, a Jefferson Township, Greene County resident, is running for her fifth term. She is being challenged by Republican Larry Yost, a Mount Morris resident. The district covers all of Greene County and portions of Fayette and Washington counties.
Snyder, 64, noted she’s secured millions in grants for infrastructure, emergency responders, businesses and schools for the 50th, but said the biggest issue facing her constituents is property taxes.
“Property taxes are just too high in the 50th district, and we need to lower them,” she said.
She sponsored a bill that would eliminate property taxes, and said she’ll continue to push for its passage so seniors on fixed incomes will not be burdened by large tax bills.
Snyder said other issues are the health and safety of communities while ensuring that there’s a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and bringing family-sustaining jobs to the district.
She said she will continue fighting for CARES Act money, funding for local veterans’ organizations and following guidelines while fighting to reopen the economy.
“I will also work on bringing more jobs that work on our infrastructure projects,” Snyder said. “That means finding more funding and securing phase 2 of funding for the broadband project that I started earlier in this term in office.”
Yost, who declined to give his age, is a political newcomer.
As the owner of a design firm, Yost said he believes he’s qualified to fill the legislative seat because of his business experience.
“Working in any type of leadership role, you have to be able to deliver on promises and deadlines, and deliver the highest quality product you can,” Yost said. “You don’t have that in government.”
He added that he has been following politics his whole life and has been a part of different campaigns.
Yost said tax reform is the top issue not only the district, but also the state, is facing.
“Those taxes impede a lot of people to move here,” Yost said, adding that the population has been shrinking exponentially over the last decade because of that. “We’re probably going to be downgraded (a county class) after this next Census.”
He also said the need for jobs is an issue facing the 50th.
The district, said Yost, has always been an energy sector, but with production slowing, it has put the district in a position where it can lose more people if the jobs don’t stabilize.
“We should have had a foundation of a larger portfolio of job opportunities in our area before now,” he said.
