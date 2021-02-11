Trinette Schmidt-Cunningham has announced her candidacy for the Democratic jury commissioner seat in Fayette County.
A lifelong registered and active Democrat, Schmidt-Cunningham was born and raised in South Union Township. She is the daughter of Patty McManus and Bob Schmidt, stepdaughter of Betty Schmidt and Bob Grimm.
A graduate of Laurel Highlands High School in 1990, Schmidt-Cunningham attended California University of Pennsylvania. While in college, she was the legislative fellow for the former state Rep. Peter J. Daley.
After graduating with honors from college with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1993, Schmidt-Cunningham was hired as a research assistant for the Pennsylvania Democratic Caucus. After working in the House of Representatives for two years, she then transitioned into association and worked for the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association in Harrisburg.
After serving as the executive director for the Corporate Event Marketing Association, from 1999-2005, she founded the non-profit and management consulting company, TR2 Consulting.
In 2014 after a nationwide search, she was hired as the President of the National Association of Personnel Services, NAPS, the position she currently holds.
Schmidt-Cunningham has served on the alumni board of California University of Pennsylvania, and is a current member of: Meeting Professionals International (MPI), The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), Treasurer of The Democratic Women of Fayette County and advisory council member of the Women Business Collaborative alliance.
Schmidt-Cunningham resides with her family in South Union Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.