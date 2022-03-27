State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, announced plans to seek reelection in Pennsylvania’s 32nd District, which includes all of Fayette County.
“Working together with like-minded conservative legislators, I am proud of our successful efforts to stop Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s liberal agenda to increase taxes on working class families, enact job-crushing regulations on our energy and manufacturing sectors, impose unconstitutional mandates on our schools and restrict our Second Amendment rights,” said Stefano.
A lifelong resident of Fayette County, he was the third generation to run the family printing company prior to his election to the Senate. Stefano said he has taken the commonsense values of the community – and the skills that come from creating local jobs, meeting a payroll, and controlling budgets – to Harrisburg.
His support for small businesses and job-creators earned him the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ top recognition of “Guardian of Small Business.”
During the pandemic, Stefano said he stood up for Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights, joining with Republican colleagues on proposals to restrict Wolf’s powers.
“This action enabled the voters of Pennsylvania to become the first in the nation to curb their governor’s powers and unconstitutional overreach,” said Stefano.
He also fought to protect Second Amendment rights, has refused the defined-benefit pension and the per diems, and worked to increase accountability for lawmakers by introducing a bill requiring elected officials to provide receipts in order to receive reimbursement from the state.
Additionally, Stefano said he supported election reform efforts and voted to pass the Public Assistance Integrity Act, which addresses the most egregious abuses of our welfare system and protects those most in need.
He is involved with local civic groups, including the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, YMCA of the Laurel Highlands, American Heart Association, Downtown Connellsville, Boy Scout Troop 180, Rotary International and Junior Achievement.
He serves as chair of the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Vice Chair of the Communications and Technology Committee, and on the Aging and Youth, Appropriations, Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure, State Government and Transportation committees.
