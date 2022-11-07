The race for Pennsylvania’s 32nd Senatorial District has a first-time political candidate challenging a two-term incumbent.
Republican Sen. Pat Stefano, 56, of Bullskin Township is running for his third six-year term representing the district that will include all of Fayette, Somerset and Bedford counties. The district also includes Scottdale in Westmoreland County, which is the home of Democratic challenger Sydney Hovis, 27.
Both candidates recently spoke to the Herald-Standard about their qualifications and what they believe the key issues are in the race.
Stefano
Stefano said he would like to continue his work to make Pennsylvania a more business-friendly state.
“I want to continue that work with a different administration,” said Stefano, adding that Gov. Tom Wolf is known to have the most vetoes of any Pennsylvania governor. “And that stopped a lot of our progress.”
During his time in office Stefano pointed to a number of accomplishments, including a blight bill to provide local redevelopment authorities with greater authority and additional resources to combat neighborhood blight; updating the Sunshine Law to promote transparency of local government; and a recently passed that allows junior firefighters to train on a live-burn as their last test at age 17 instead of 18 with written permission from their parents and fire chief.
He said of the biggest issues in the district is lack of housing and lack of housing development, which has caused issues with recruiting a new workforce in the state.
“We have a lot of interest in our area to bring in big companies, but not the workforce,” he said.
Additionally, he said, the state needs to reduce the red tape and streamline regulations and permitting for businesses. He said that is one of the biggest barriers for new businesses coming into the state.
Stefano said he plans to continue working with the state Department of Environmental Protection as he’s done in the past, but looks forward to working with a new administration that understands those barriers for business and will fight to reduce those regulations and make the time to turn in permits faster.
He also said the area’s aging infrastructure must be addressed.
“Regardless of the outcome (of the election), we will have a new administration,” Stefano said, adding that he wants to see state departments no longer in the mindset of working in silos, but opening up communication with other departments.
Stefano is married with four adult children, three grandchildren and three stepsons.
Hovis
As a first-time political candidate, Hovis said she decided to run for the Senate seat because there were no Democrats on the ballot. In the primary, she received enough write-in votes to secure the party’s nomination.
“I did it mostly because we need better representation, and somebody had to do that,” Hovis said, adding that she has become concerned with the state’s population loss, which has had a drain on the region.
Hovis, who comes from a family-business background that she has managed as well as five generations of union mine workers, said she knows what small businesses are going through, and what it’s like to survive in the region.
She has worked for a number of nonprofit businesses, including West Overton Village and the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority where she worked as the community development compliance specialist. She said those roles helped her gain knowledge and experience as well as enthusiasm, energy and a strategic vision to revitalize and reinvigorate the region.
She left the redevelopment authority to attend graduate school before having the youngest of three children.
“This region has lost people,” she said. “It really goes to show these policies are not working for rural areas, and we’re not being represented.”
Hovis said she believes that elected officials give in to the needs of Harrisburg and Philadelphia, leaving the needs of rural area unmet or under-met.
“We’re not getting any help out here,” she said. “It’s getting harder and harder to survive in these areas.”
She said that the Pennsylvania legislature is the largest full-time legislature in the entire country, but is the least effective.
“Our state legislators are paid three times that of the average person in this region, and that’s incredibly problematic,” she said. “I’d like to see term limits imposed, reduce the size of the legislature, and save tax payers tens of millions of dollars every year.”
Hovis is married with three sons.
