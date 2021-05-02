Trace Thomas has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in the city of Uniontown in the May 18 primary.
Thomas has cross-filed and will appear on both the Democrat and Republican tickets.
“I have the skills and knowledge that will ensure that I apply the law with fairness and without bias,” Thomas said. “It is my passion and commitment to ensure justice for the individual and protecting the rights of the person that will create an atmosphere of trust, compassion and the integrity so desperately needed in our city.”
Thomas said he believes in the transparency and in adherence to the law. He said would advocate for better understanding of the legal system “and the ease with which rights can be abridged.”
He said he brings empathy for those struggling with mental illness, addiction, homelessness, poverty and disabilities.
“I believe it’s critical for your district magistrate to have a depth of understand of the situational factors that are crucial to exercising judicial discretion,” he said. “I am the person. I am the candidate.”
Thomas is a graduate of West Virginia University, a member of the Fayette County Ethical Society and said he has provided advocacy in various areas of law.
The seat is currently held by Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros, who is not seeking reelection.
