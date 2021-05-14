Two candidates are vying for the magisterial district judge post in Uniontown.
Both Jason Cox and Trace Thomas have cross-filed and each will appear on the Democrat and Republican tickets in Tuesday’s primary.
Cox is the police chief in the city of Uniontown, and Thomas is self-employed.
Thomas, who has lived in the city for more than a decade, said he is running for the seat because he believes he can relate to the city’s residents. He said he would make it his goal to ensure that all who come before him are treated equally and fairly.
If elected, Thomas said he would strive to give people of low income the opportunity to satisfy fines through community service or other methods.
“I am prepared to work with any resident of the city and show care and compassion to those who come before me,” he said.
He said working in the rental business has afforded him a deeper understanding of disputes that arise in landlord-tenant cases.
District judges are responsible for overseeing those, along with certain civil cases, and criminal cases that range from felonies to summary offenses.
“I deal extensively with all types of people on a day-to-day basis within the city,” Thomas said. “My frequent direct contact and openness with many residents within the city has built a foundation of trust and open communication.”
Thomas said he is the first Black candidate to seek the post in the city. Additionally, he noted he has been active with the Fayette County Ethical Society, helped resolve landlord-tenant disputes, challenged racial inequalities and advocated for open meetings and agendas.
A graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in respiratory therapy, Thomas said he is already certified by the Minor Judiciary Board of the state Supreme Court to be a magistrate.
Cox, who has lived in the city nearly his whole life, said more than 20 years of law enforcement experience has provided him with the skills and qualifications to hold the position.
“For my career in law enforcement, I’ve had to evaluate situations while remaining neutral and detached and just making decisions based on the facts, circumstances and evidence that’s in front of me, ” he said. “I would have that same responsibility as a magistrate.”
Cox said becoming the city’s next district judge would allow him to continue serving the city’s residents.
He said his experience in volunteer work and community positions, including roles on the boards of both City Mission in Uniontown and WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, add to his qualifications.
“I think all of those things are definitely advantageous in both experience, knowledge and helping me along in life,” he said. “I’m sure some of those experiences I’ll be able to reach back to in my future career.”
Cox said he has worked to become a trusted voice in the community during his years in law enforcement.
“I’ve really endeavored to be consistent in that area throughout my career,” he said. “I try to always be fair in my dealings and honest and compassionate at the same time. I think I have developed a reputation consistent with that throughout my career here in Uniontown.”
The seat is currently held by Michael Metros, who did not run for reelection.
