Constituents in the 51st Legislative District will elect a new state House representative on Tuesday, choosing between Richard Ringer of North Union Township and Charity Grimm Krupa of Smithfield.
Ringer, 69, is the Democrat nominee, and Krupa, 41, was appointed the Republican nominee after state Rep. Matthew Dowling stepped away from the race. Dowling had received the party’s nomination in the primary for the two-year seat.
The 51st District encompasses part of Fayette County, including the city of Uniontown; Georges, German, Henry Clay, Menallen, Nicholson, North Union, South Union, Springhill and Wharton townships; and the boroughs of Fairchance, Markleysburg, Masontown, Point Marion and Smithfield.
Both candidates recently spoke to the Herald-Standard about their qualifications, and what they believe the key issues are in the race.
Krupa
Now more than ever, Krupa said, there is a need for conservative leadership. While it’s an overused cliché, she said, she decided to be the charge she wanted to see in the world.
“It’s really easy to sit back and complain and not be a part of it because there’s so much negativity and drama, and you have to be thick-skinned, and that’s really why I got involved,” she said.
A lawyer for nearly 17 years, Krupa said she knows how to interpret the law, and will bring solid communication skills, conservative values and independence to state government.
“Nobody owns me, nobody controls me, I’m nobody’s puppet,” she said.
She said the key issues facing the district are inflation, health care and crime.
Krupa said no individual legislator has the immediate answer about how to ease inflation, but noted government spending is part of the reason the district and the rest of the county are facing high inflation. She said government overspending is something that needs to be curbed.
“We need to make wise decisions where government funding is going,” she said. “I don’t believe it should go to billion-dollar corporations; it should go to small businesses that care about their communities.”
Krupa said she will oppose any measure to defund the police, adding that more resources need to be provided to police including any necessary equipment and training.
She would also like to see measures put in place that prevent insurance companies from blocking doctor recommendations to patients, and she supports proposed legislation to provide a mechanism for small business employers to join together to offer quality health insurance as a benefit to their employees like large companies can do.
She also supports are anti-nepotism policies, which she pushed when she was on the Albert Gallatin School Board, government transparency, and prohibiting schools and government offices from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer, but that should be your choice,” she said.
Krupa said, if elected, she will be a full-time legislator and will not maintain her legal practice. She also said she plans to try to attend local municipal meetings to hear issues and be of any assistance she can.
She is married with three children.
Ringer
Ringer grew up in Fayette County, but moved to Chicago where he worked on 12 political campaigns for various offices. This race marks his first time as a candidate.
He returned to the county in 2012 to take care of his parents and, after they passed away, he decided to stay to start a business and become involved in freelance newspaper reporting and eventually politics.
Growing up, Ringer recalled, downtown Uniontown was a vibrant area with lots to do. He said people felt secure, and children were able to safely walk home from school or to the baseball field.
“Those opportunities aren’t available for a lot of people right now,” he said. “I think I can make a change.”
When he was campaigning for the primary in the spring, Ringer said the number one question he was asked was his view on abortion.
“I’m for a woman’s right to choose,” Ringer said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand that abortion is tied to economic opportunity. When a woman is forced to have a child with no social safety net, that affects her economic abilities going forward.”
He said his top issue is the economy, as he said the county needs a lot of help, adding that he’s surprised to see the number of businesses that have closed in both the downtown areas and in smaller communities.
Another big issue for Ringer is education. He cited a recent U.S. Census report that showed slightly over 48% of people in Fayette County have high-school diplomas.
“The businesses go to communities where they have a talented and educated workforce,” he said.
Ringer said he would tackle education issues by improving opportunities, such as finding scholarships for secondary education like trade schools and apprenticeship programs, because not everyone needs a college degree.
To boost economic development, Ringer said more opportunities should be available for small businesses, and eliminating blight will help to bring new businesses to the area.
“Businesses will come to areas where workers can live and have decent income,” Ringer said, adding that he has volunteered in community cleanup events that are held twice a year. “If I’m willing to go out and volunteer now, I’m going to advocate for those areas to be cleaned up. I’ve shown that I’m willing to get down and dirty.”
Ringer is single with no children.
