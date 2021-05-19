vote sticker

The following unofficial results in contested races were released by the Fayette County Election Bureau. The most updated numbers include results from 73 of the county’s 77 voting precincts. These totals do not include ballots that had to be counted by hand because they were unable to be scanned, according to Commissioner Scott Dunn. Officials have not said how many ballots will need to be hand counted.

Unless otherwise specified there was one nomination open in each of the below contested races.

Recorder of Deeds - R

Jon Marietta: 2,346

Kathy Flowers: 1,689

Treasurer – D

Deb Apicella: 6,297

Mike Zimcosky: 3,669

Jury Commissioner – D

Trinette R. Cunningham: 5,743

Mike Bartock: 4,321

Magisterial District Judge, Uniontown – D

Jason A. Cox: 471

Trace Thomas: 385

Magisterial District Judge, Uniontown – R

Jason A. Cox: 149

Trace Thomas: 15

Uniontown City Council (two seats) – D

Vincent L. Winfrey Sr.: 450

Jared Billy: 233

Martin Gatti: 158

Uniontown Ward 7 inspector of elections – D

Patricia A. Buchko: 63

Kathleen Voelker: 51

Brownsville council (three seats) – D

Kasandra Ward: 140

Tracy Sheehan Zivkovich: 133

Michael Walters: 128

Robin Michelle Murray: 58

Amy Bricker: 45

Brownsville Ward 1 inspector of election – D

Joanne Bogorae: 38

Anna Stump: 15

Brownsville Ward 2 inspector of election – D

Bonita Jo Zosky: 50

Donna J. Novak: 23

Brownsville Ward 3 inspector of election – D

Irene Kurtz: 53

William Huey: 15

Perryopolis mayor – D

Mark W. Plewniak: 124

Charles Bud Petrosky: 112

Bullskin Township supervisor – R

Matthew Keefer: 125

Brian Fabian: 116

Carl Butler: 94

Adam E. Ritenour: 67

Dunbar Township supervisor – R

George Stash III: 113

Robert A. Maloy: 50

Chuck Clark: 38

Franklin Township supervisor – D

Alan Price: 80

Roger A. Guthrie: 67

Keith A. Hager: 37

Stephen Luczki: 33

Franklin Township supervisor – R

Louis Zuzak: 92

Greg Dean: 84

Georges Township auditor, 6-year term – D

Douglas Hillard: 300

Benjamin Eicher: 283

Georges Township auditor, 2-year term – D

Benjamin Eicher: 301

Alan Moody: 234

Georges Township inspector of election – D

Carol Clay: 216

Bernice Sesler: 27

German Township supervisor – D

Floyd Buster Gladman: 419

Bob Belch: 146

Henry Clay Township supervisor – R

Nathan R. Kohlmeyer: 62

William A. Hayden: 44

James Rodney Martin: 20

Nicholson Township supervisor – D

John Black: 135

Mike Porupski: 75

Bill Reicholf: 35

North Union Township supervisor – R

Patrick Livingston: 243

Dan Lovis: 94

North Union Township inspector of election – D

Christina A. DeFrank: 141

Gwendolyn O. Ridgley: 84

Redstone Township supervisor – D

James Bashour: 445

Randy R. Pellick: 181

South Union Township supervisor – D

Robert Schiffbauer: 722

Louis A. Agostini: 615

South Union Township supervisor – R

Paul Richardson: 278

Lawrence Roberts: 84

Springfield Township supervisor – R

Andrew Scott Bigam: 48

Ryan F. Ritenour: 40

Steve Williams: 15

Springhill Township supervisor – D

Mark E. Dunham: 79

Frank Lisaukis:68

Washington Township tax collector – D

Georgette M. McGavvitt: 211

Kylie Reppert: 149

School Directors

Albert Gallatin Area School District, 4-year term (four seats) – D

Ryan J. Porupski: 1,110

Douglas Sholtis: 938

Jamey L. Capozza: 881

Eric Miller: 881

Michael F. Dunham: 774

Paul M. Dunham: 712

Phillip W. Jones: 645

Albert Gallatin Area School District, 4-year term (four seats) – R

Ryan J. Porupski: 569

Eric Miller: 447

Douglas Sholtis: 391

Jamey L. Capozza: 338

Paul M. Dunham: 337

Michael F. Dunham: 309

Phillip W. Jones: 293

Albert Gallatin Area School District, 2-year term (two seats) – D

Jamey L. Capozza: 876

Douglas Sholtis: 852

Paul M. Dunham: 733

Phillip W. Jones: 617

Albert Gallatin Area School District, 2-year term (two seats) – R

Douglas Sholtis: 422

Paul M. Dunham: 406

Jamey L. Capozza: 387

Brownsville Area School District (four seats) – D

Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 811

Richard A. Gates: 694

Jenifer O’Hern: 565

Susan Zupich: 499

Peggy Gursky: 486

Lisa Synuria: 480

Danielle R. Brown: 331

James A. Brooks: 206

Brownsville Area School District (four seats) – R

Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 190

Richard A. Gates: 161

Jenifer O’Hern: 152

Susan Zupich: 136

Peggy Gursky: 120

Lisa Synuria: 103

Danielle R. Brown: 95

Connellsville Area School District (four seats) – D

PJ Carte: 670

Bob Renzi: 1,039

Dave Panzella: 920

Debbie Shubert-Trader: 801

Michael Coughenour: 766

Michael J. Omatick: 748

David J. Martray: 692

Donald Grenaldo: 560

Randy S. Weibl: 393

James Moore: 231

Connellsville Area School District (four seats) – R

Dave Panzella: 576

Michael Coughenour: 519

Bob Renzi: 513

David J. Martray: 367

Michael J. Omatick: 347

PJ Carte: 343

Debbie Shubert-Trader: 324

Donald Grenaldo: 307

Randy S. Weibl: 254

James Moore: 192

Laurel Highlands School District: 4-year term (four seats) – D

Tom Landman: 1,257

Bev Beal: 1,161

Edward Kolencik Jr.: 998

Kenneth Meadows: 814

Bill Elias: 696

James A. Hercik: 648

Brandi Kalich: 560

Daniel B. Hoff: 457

Randy Ramond: 380

Charles J. Michael: 374

David W. McDonald: 319

Vicki Mitchell: 278

Howard Holesapple: 194

Charles M. Fields Sr.: 167

Laurel Highlands School District: 4-year term (four seats) – R

Tom Landman: 497

Bev Beal: 423

Edward Kolencik Jr.: 331

Randy Ramond: 307

Kenneth Meadows: 252

Bill Elias: 240

Brandi Kalich: 233

James A. Hercik: 203

Daniel B. Hoff: 187

Charles J. Michael: 166

David W. McDonald: 145

Howard Holesapple: 112

Vicki Mitchell: 101

Laurel Highlands School District, 2-year term – D

Kenneth J. Meadows: 573

Amber Shipley: 537

James A. Hercik: 433

Charles L. Michael: 290

Daniel B. Hoff: 235

Laurel Highlands School District, 2-year term – R

Kenneth J. Meadows: 228

Amber Shipley: 181

Daniel B. Hoff: 152

James A. Hercik: 133

Charles L. Michael: 123

Uniontown Area School District (four seats) – D

William Rittenhouse Jr.: 978

Terry L. Dawson: 840

Pamela Neill: 775

Don Rugola: 732

Melissa E. Schell: 717

Bill Collier: 581

Uniontown Area School District (four seats) – R

William Rittenhouse Jr.: 517

Melissa E. Schell: 389

Don Rugola: 381

Terry L. Dawson: 367

Pamela Neill: 322

Bill Collier: 302

