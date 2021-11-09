With Fayette County’s mail-in and absentee ballots counted, the unofficial winner changed in one township supervisor race.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said about 1,500 of those ballots were counted and added to the totals of the Nov. 2 election, resulting in Democrat Darrell Trifiro receiving 595 total votes and Republican Nick Janesko receiving 562 votes.
Before the additional votes were counted, Janesko was ahead with 555 votes to Trifiro’s 407 votes. Vicites said Janesko received 47 mail-in votes while Trifiro received 188 mail-in votes
While margins in other races narrowed, none changed. The closest margin is in the Menallen Township auditor’s race. Write-in and absentee ballots brought Democrat Rita J. Yantko to 391 votes, while Republican Bernard F. Sandrosky now has 392 votes.
Sandrosky previously had a 36-vote lead.
Vicites said the official count of the ballots started on Monday with the county commissioners set to sign off on the official vote either by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.
County offices
Recorder of Deeds, 4-year term (vote for one)
Jon Marietta – R: 11,905
Tracie L. Vargo – D: 11,226
Treasurer, 4-year term (vote for one)
Melissa Tzan – R: 11,883
Deb Apicella – D: 11,147
Fayette County Court
Shall Steve Leskinen be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 14th Judicial District, Fayette County?
Yes: 14,052
No: 5,224
School directors
Albert Gallatin, 4-year term (vote for four)
Ryan J. Porupski – D/R: 1,989
Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,797
Eric Miller – D/R: 1,764
Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,742
Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,472
Albert Gallatin, 2-year term (vote for two)
Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,742
Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,542
Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,417
Carl Shusko - Independent: 918
Connellsville, 4-year term (vote for four)
Dave Panzella - D/R: 3,196
David J. Martray - R: 2,982
Michael Coughenour - D/R: 2,897
Bob Renzi - D/R: 2,776
Debbie Shubert-Trader - D: 1,890
Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (vote for four)
Tom Landman - D/R: 3,092
Edward Kolencik Jr. - D/R: 2,785
Bev Beal - D/R: 2,569
Randy Raymond - R: 2,413
Kenneth J. Meadows - D: 2,341
Southmoreland, 4-year term (vote for four)
Nicole O’Rear - R: 256
Brian Shipley - D/R: 214
Duane Frund - D/R: 205
Stephanie Geyer - D/R: 202
Candice Raymond - D: 116
Southmoreland, 2-year term (vote for one)
Anthony Lizza - R: 206
Michael Scott - D: 162
Uniontown School District, 4-year term (vote for four)
William Rittenhouse Jr. - D/R: 2,379
Melissa E. Schell - R: 2,159
Terry L. Dawson - D/R: 2,041
Don Rugola - D/R: 2,029
Pamela Neill - D: 1,679
Municipal offices
Brownsville Township
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Seneca Weatherspoon - D: 75
Shelly Carney - R: 22
Connellsville City
Council, 4-year term (vote for two)
Robert Topper - R: 664
Carol L. Tiberio - R: 604
Shaun Basinger - D: 411
Dunbar Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Rita Baluch - D: 401
Melanie Metzger - R: 350
Franklin Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Louis J. Zuzak - R: 352
Alan Price - D: 311
Tax collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Susan Zitney - R: 480
Maria E. Kelly - D: 189
Georges Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Darrell Trifiro - D: 595
Nick Janesko - R: 562
Auditor, 2-year term (vote for one)
Alan Moody - R: 633
Benjamin Eicher - D: 486
Henry Clay Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Nathan R. Kohlmeyer - R: 230
William A. Hayden - D: 185
Jefferson Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Amylu Foor - R: 218
Geraldine Fedutes - D: 210
Lower Tyrone Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Nicholas Hodgkiss - R: 154
Jeff Hall - D: 60
Masontown
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Toni Petrus - D: 342
Keith D. Cerqueira - R: 158
Menallen Twp.
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Bernard F. Sandrosky Jr. - R: 392
Rita J. Yantko - D: 391
North Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Curtis Matthews - D: 1,335
Patrick Livingston - R: 866
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Sr. - R: 1,078
Joe Beal - D: 1,045
Perryopolis
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Charles Bud Petrosky - R: 218
Mark W. Plewniak - D: 196
Point Marion
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jack Stewart - D: 95
Timothy J. Fowler - R: 54
South Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Robert Schiffbauer - D: 1,500
Paul Richardson - R: 1,235
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jillian Swaney - R: 1,396
Denise Mayher - D: 1,175
Springfield Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Roy Bowser - D: 333
Andrew Scott Bigam - R: 185
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Donna Campbell - R: 150
Anna M. Johnson - D: 116
Springhill Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Frank Lisauckis - R: 191
Mark E. Dunham - D: 171
Washington Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Georgette M. McGavitt - D: 440
Kylie Reppert - R: 290
Wharton Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Tina Dennis Nicholson - D/R: 630
Nicki Durschlag - Collector of Taxes: 132
