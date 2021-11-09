With Fayette County’s mail-in and absentee ballots counted, the unofficial winner changed in one township supervisor race.

Commissioner Vincent Vicites said about 1,500 of those ballots were counted and added to the totals of the Nov. 2 election, resulting in Democrat Darrell Trifiro receiving 595 total votes and Republican Nick Janesko receiving 562 votes.

Before the additional votes were counted, Janesko was ahead with 555 votes to Trifiro’s 407 votes. Vicites said Janesko received 47 mail-in votes while Trifiro received 188 mail-in votes

While margins in other races narrowed, none changed. The closest margin is in the Menallen Township auditor’s race. Write-in and absentee ballots brought Democrat Rita J. Yantko to 391 votes, while Republican Bernard F. Sandrosky now has 392 votes.

Sandrosky previously had a 36-vote lead.

Vicites said the official count of the ballots started on Monday with the county commissioners set to sign off on the official vote either by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

County offices

Recorder of Deeds, 4-year term (vote for one)

Jon Marietta – R: 11,905

Tracie L. Vargo – D: 11,226

Treasurer, 4-year term (vote for one)

Melissa Tzan – R: 11,883

Deb Apicella – D: 11,147

Fayette County Court

Shall Steve Leskinen be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 14th Judicial District, Fayette County?

Yes: 14,052

No: 5,224

School directors

Albert Gallatin, 4-year term (vote for four)

Ryan J. Porupski – D/R: 1,989

Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,797

Eric Miller – D/R: 1,764

Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,742

Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,472

Albert Gallatin, 2-year term (vote for two)

Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,742

Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,542

Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,417

Carl Shusko - Independent: 918

Connellsville, 4-year term (vote for four)

Dave Panzella - D/R: 3,196

David J. Martray - R: 2,982

Michael Coughenour - D/R: 2,897

Bob Renzi - D/R: 2,776

Debbie Shubert-Trader - D: 1,890

Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (vote for four)

Tom Landman - D/R: 3,092

Edward Kolencik Jr. - D/R: 2,785

Bev Beal - D/R: 2,569

Randy Raymond - R: 2,413

Kenneth J. Meadows - D: 2,341

Southmoreland, 4-year term (vote for four)

Nicole O’Rear - R: 256

Brian Shipley - D/R: 214

Duane Frund - D/R: 205

Stephanie Geyer - D/R: 202

Candice Raymond - D: 116

Southmoreland, 2-year term (vote for one)

Anthony Lizza - R: 206

Michael Scott - D: 162

Uniontown School District, 4-year term (vote for four)

William Rittenhouse Jr. - D/R: 2,379

Melissa E. Schell - R: 2,159

Terry L. Dawson - D/R: 2,041

Don Rugola - D/R: 2,029

Pamela Neill - D: 1,679

Municipal offices

Brownsville Township

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Seneca Weatherspoon - D: 75

Shelly Carney - R: 22

Connellsville City

Council, 4-year term (vote for two)

Robert Topper - R: 664

Carol L. Tiberio - R: 604

Shaun Basinger - D: 411

Dunbar Twp.

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Rita Baluch - D: 401

Melanie Metzger - R: 350

Franklin Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Louis J. Zuzak - R: 352

Alan Price - D: 311

Tax collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Susan Zitney - R: 480

Maria E. Kelly - D: 189

Georges Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Darrell Trifiro - D: 595

Nick Janesko - R: 562

Auditor, 2-year term (vote for one)

Alan Moody - R: 633

Benjamin Eicher - D: 486

Henry Clay Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Nathan R. Kohlmeyer - R: 230

William A. Hayden - D: 185

Jefferson Twp.

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Amylu Foor - R: 218

Geraldine Fedutes - D: 210

Lower Tyrone Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Nicholas Hodgkiss - R: 154

Jeff Hall - D: 60

Masontown

Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)

Toni Petrus - D: 342

Keith D. Cerqueira - R: 158

Menallen Twp.

Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Bernard F. Sandrosky Jr. - R: 392

Rita J. Yantko - D: 391

North Union Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Curtis Matthews - D: 1,335

Patrick Livingston - R: 866

Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)

Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Sr. - R: 1,078

Joe Beal - D: 1,045

Perryopolis

Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)

Charles Bud Petrosky - R: 218

Mark W. Plewniak - D: 196

Point Marion

Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)

Jack Stewart - D: 95

Timothy J. Fowler - R: 54

South Union Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Robert Schiffbauer - D: 1,500

Paul Richardson - R: 1,235

Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Jillian Swaney - R: 1,396

Denise Mayher - D: 1,175

Springfield Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Roy Bowser - D: 333

Andrew Scott Bigam - R: 185

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Donna Campbell - R: 150

Anna M. Johnson - D: 116

Springhill Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Frank Lisauckis - R: 191

Mark E. Dunham - D: 171

Washington Twp.

Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Georgette M. McGavitt - D: 440

Kylie Reppert - R: 290

Wharton Twp.

Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Tina Dennis Nicholson - D/R: 630

Nicki Durschlag - Collector of Taxes: 132

