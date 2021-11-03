The following are unofficial results of contested races in Fayette County's Tuesday election.
COUNTY OFFICES
Recorder of Deeds, 4-year term (vote for one)
Jon Marietta – R: 11,664
Tracie L. Vargo – D: 10,095
Treasurer, 4-year term (vote for one)
Melissa Tzan – R: 11,630
Deb Apicella – D: 10,036
Fayette County Court
Shall Steve Leskinen be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 14th Judicial District, Fayette County?
Yes: 13,046
No: 4,981
SCHOOL DIRECTORS
Albert Gallatin, 4-year term (vote for four)
Ryan J. Porupski – D/R: 1,858
Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,690
Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,685
Eric Miller – D/R: 1,666
Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,348
Albert Gallatin, 2-year term (vote for two)
Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,687
Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,449
Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,298
Carl Shusko - Independent: 871
Connellsville, 4-year term (vote for four)
Dave Panzella - D/R: 3,033
David J. Martray - R: 2,910
Michael Coughenour - D/R: 2,746
Bob Renzi - D/R: 2,619
Debbie Shubert-Trader - D: 1,713
Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (vote for four)
Tom Landman - D/R: 2,822
Edward Kolencik Jr. - D/R: 2,541
Randy Raymond - R: 2,324
Bev Beal - D/R: 2,322
Kenneth J. Meadows - D: 2,095
Southmoreland, 4-year term (vote for four)
Nicole O’Rear - R: 254
Brian Shipley - D/R: 204
Duane Frund - D/R: 198
Stephanie Geyer - D/R: 194
Candice Raymond - D: 105
Southmoreland, 2-year term (vote for one)
Anthony Lizza - R: 203
Michael Scott - D: 150
Uniontown School District, 4-year term (vote for four)
William Rittenhouse Jr. - D/R: 2,211
Melissa E. Schell - R: 2,091
Don Rugola - D/R: 1,884
Terry L. Dawson - D/R: 1,876
Pamela Neill - D: 1,512
MUNICIPAL OFFICES
Brownsville Township
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Seneca Weatherspoon - D: 71
Shelly Carney - R: 22
Connellsville City
Council, 4-year term (vote for two)
Robert Topper - R: 647
Carol L. Tiberio - R: 588
Shaun Basinger - D: 387
Dunbar Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Rita Baluch - D: 352
Melanie Metzger - R: 341
Franklin Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Louis J. Zuzak - R: 342
Alan Price - D: 294
Tax collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Susan Zitney - R: 467
Maria E. Kelly - D: 176
Georges Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Nick Janesko - R: 555
Darrell Trifiro - D: 545
Auditor, 2-year term (vote for one)
Alan Moody - R: 611
Benjamin Eicher - D: 454
Henry Clay Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Nathan R. Kohlmeyer - R: 229
William A. Hayden - D: 178
Jefferson Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Amylu Foor - R: 215
Geraldine Fedutes - D: 196
Lower Tyrone Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Nicholas Hodgkiss - R: 153
Jeff Hall - D: 57
Masontown
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Toni Petrus - D: 310
Keith D. Cerqueira - R: 144
Menallen Twp.
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Bernard F. Sandrosky Jr. - R: 380
Rita J. Yantko - D: 344
North Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Curtis Matthews - D: 1,180
Patrick Livingston - R: 835
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Sr. - R: 1,038
Joe Beal - D: 904
Perryopolis
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Charles Bud Petrosky - R: 214
Mark W. Plewniak - D: 179
Point Marion
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jack Stewart - D: 86
Timothy J. Fowler - R: 54
South Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Robert Schiffbauer - D: 1,379
Paul Richardson - R: 1,183
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jillian Swaney - R: 1,362
Denise Mayher - D: 1,040
Springfield Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Roy Bowser - D: 311
Andrew Scott Bigam - R: 183
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Donna Campbell - R: 149
Anna M. Johnson - D: 107
Springhill Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Frank Lisauckis - R: 187
Mark E. Dunham - D: 161
Washington Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Georgette M. McGavitt - D: 389
Kylie Reppert - R: 271
Wharton Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Tina Dennis Nicholson - D/R: 595
Nicki Durschlag - Collector of Taxes: 125
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Justice of the Supreme Court, 10-year term (vote for one)
Kevin Brobson – R: 1,323,350 (statewide)/12,650 (Fayette)
Maria McLaughlin – D: 1,191,940 (statewide)/8,821 (Fayette)
Judge of the Superior Court, 10-year term (vote for one)
Megan Sullvan – R: 1,398,524 (statewide)/13,383 (Fayette)
Timika Lane – D: 1,105,199 (statewide)/7,746 (Fayette)
Judge of the Commonwealth Court, 10-year term (vote for two)
Stacy Marie Wallace – R: 1,281,023 (statewide)/11,931 (Fayette)
Drew Compton – R: 1,205,539 (statewide)/10,639 (Fayette)
Lori A. Dumas – D: 1,122,499 (statewide)/7,644 (Fayette)
David Lee Spurgeon – D: 1,015,948 (statewide)/7,055 (Fayette)
RETENTION QUESTIONS
Superior Court
Shall John T. Bender be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Yes: 9,837 (Fayette)/1,308,867 (statewide)
No: 6,148 (Fayette)/780,147 (statewide)
Shall Mary Jane Bowes be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Yes: 9,953 (Fayette)/1,323,131 (statewide)
No: 5,986 (Fayette)/756,125 (statewide)
Commonwealth Court
Shall Anne Covey be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Yes: 9,730 (Fayette)/1,295,539 (statewide)
No: 6,055 (Fayette)/780,436 (statewide)
Shall Renee Cohn Jubelirer be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Yes: 9,676 (Fayette)/1,303,334 (statewide)
No: 6,118 (Fayette)/763,961 (statewide)
