The following are unofficial results of contested races in Fayette County's Tuesday election.

COUNTY OFFICES

Recorder of Deeds, 4-year term (vote for one)

Jon Marietta – R: 11,664

Tracie L. Vargo – D: 10,095

Treasurer, 4-year term (vote for one)

Melissa Tzan – R: 11,630

Deb Apicella – D: 10,036

Fayette County Court

Shall Steve Leskinen be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 14th Judicial District, Fayette County?

Yes: 13,046

No: 4,981

SCHOOL DIRECTORS

Albert Gallatin, 4-year term (vote for four)

Ryan J. Porupski – D/R: 1,858

Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,690

Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,685

Eric Miller – D/R: 1,666

Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,348

Albert Gallatin, 2-year term (vote for two)

Paul M. Dunham – R: 1,687

Douglas Sholtis – D/R: 1,449

Jamey L. Capozza – D: 1,298

Carl Shusko - Independent: 871

Connellsville, 4-year term (vote for four)

Dave Panzella - D/R: 3,033

David J. Martray - R: 2,910

Michael Coughenour - D/R: 2,746

Bob Renzi - D/R: 2,619

Debbie Shubert-Trader - D: 1,713

Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (vote for four)

Tom Landman - D/R: 2,822

Edward Kolencik Jr. - D/R: 2,541

Randy Raymond - R: 2,324

Bev Beal - D/R: 2,322

Kenneth J. Meadows - D: 2,095

Southmoreland, 4-year term (vote for four)

Nicole O’Rear - R: 254

Brian Shipley - D/R: 204

Duane Frund - D/R: 198

Stephanie Geyer - D/R: 194

Candice Raymond - D: 105

Southmoreland, 2-year term (vote for one)

Anthony Lizza - R: 203

Michael Scott - D: 150

Uniontown School District, 4-year term (vote for four)

William Rittenhouse Jr. - D/R: 2,211

Melissa E. Schell - R: 2,091

Don Rugola - D/R: 1,884

Terry L. Dawson - D/R: 1,876

Pamela Neill - D: 1,512

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Brownsville Township

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Seneca Weatherspoon - D: 71

Shelly Carney - R: 22

Connellsville City

Council, 4-year term (vote for two)

Robert Topper - R: 647

Carol L. Tiberio - R: 588

Shaun Basinger - D: 387

Dunbar Twp.

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Rita Baluch - D: 352

Melanie Metzger - R: 341

Franklin Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Louis J. Zuzak - R: 342

Alan Price - D: 294

Tax collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Susan Zitney - R: 467

Maria E. Kelly - D: 176

Georges Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Nick Janesko - R: 555

Darrell Trifiro - D: 545

Auditor, 2-year term (vote for one)

Alan Moody - R: 611

Benjamin Eicher - D: 454

Henry Clay Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Nathan R. Kohlmeyer - R: 229

William A. Hayden - D: 178

Jefferson Twp.

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Amylu Foor - R: 215

Geraldine Fedutes - D: 196

Lower Tyrone Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Nicholas Hodgkiss - R: 153

Jeff Hall - D: 57

Masontown

Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)

Toni Petrus - D: 310

Keith D. Cerqueira - R: 144

Menallen Twp.

Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Bernard F. Sandrosky Jr. - R: 380

Rita J. Yantko - D: 344

North Union Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Curtis Matthews - D: 1,180

Patrick Livingston - R: 835

Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)

Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Sr. - R: 1,038

Joe Beal - D: 904

Perryopolis

Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)

Charles Bud Petrosky - R: 214

Mark W. Plewniak - D: 179

Point Marion

Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)

Jack Stewart - D: 86

Timothy J. Fowler - R: 54

South Union Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Robert Schiffbauer - D: 1,379

Paul Richardson - R: 1,183

Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Jillian Swaney - R: 1,362

Denise Mayher - D: 1,040

Springfield Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Roy Bowser - D: 311

Andrew Scott Bigam - R: 183

Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)

Donna Campbell - R: 149

Anna M. Johnson - D: 107

Springhill Twp.

Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)

Frank Lisauckis - R: 187

Mark E. Dunham - D: 161

Washington Twp.

Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Georgette M. McGavitt - D: 389

Kylie Reppert - R: 271

Wharton Twp.

Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)

Tina Dennis Nicholson - D/R: 595

Nicki Durschlag - Collector of Taxes: 125

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Justice of the Supreme Court, 10-year term (vote for one)

Kevin Brobson – R: 1,323,350 (statewide)/12,650 (Fayette)

Maria McLaughlin – D: 1,191,940 (statewide)/8,821 (Fayette)

Judge of the Superior Court, 10-year term (vote for one)

Megan Sullvan – R: 1,398,524 (statewide)/13,383 (Fayette)

Timika Lane – D: 1,105,199 (statewide)/7,746 (Fayette)

Judge of the Commonwealth Court, 10-year term (vote for two)

Stacy Marie Wallace – R: 1,281,023 (statewide)/11,931 (Fayette)

Drew Compton – R: 1,205,539 (statewide)/10,639 (Fayette)

Lori A. Dumas – D: 1,122,499 (statewide)/7,644 (Fayette)

David Lee Spurgeon – D: 1,015,948 (statewide)/7,055 (Fayette)

RETENTION QUESTIONS

Superior Court

Shall John T. Bender be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes: 9,837 (Fayette)/1,308,867 (statewide)

No: 6,148 (Fayette)/780,147 (statewide)

Shall Mary Jane Bowes be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes: 9,953 (Fayette)/1,323,131 (statewide) 

No: 5,986 (Fayette)/756,125 (statewide)

Commonwealth Court

Shall Anne Covey be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes: 9,730 (Fayette)/1,295,539 (statewide)

No: 6,055 (Fayette)/780,436 (statewide)

Shall Renee Cohn Jubelirer be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes: 9,676 (Fayette)/1,303,334 (statewide)

No: 6,118 (Fayette)/763,961 (statewide)

