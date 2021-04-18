Fayette County Recorder of Deeds Tracie L. Vargo is seeking reelection.
Vargo, a Democrat, has served in the role for the past three years and worked in the office for more than 30 years.
“That experience has given me a great appreciation for the hands-on involvement needed to work progressively along with my dedicated staff on a daily basis,” she said. “I have diligently made the Recorder of Deeds office my top priority, both effectively and efficiently with various improvements and upgrades to better serve the real estate industry.”
The office is responsible for filing, maintaining and preserving all real estate records for the county. Most records from 1950 to the present are accessible on the office’s website. Vargo said her goal is to exceed that date as funding becomes available.
The office also generates and collects revenue for the state, county, school districts and local municipalities. Daily, office employees interact with numerous residents, county departments, law firms, settlement companies, financial institutions, oil and gas industries and local and state governments.
Vargo served on the 2019 Conference Committee and in 2020 served on the Ways & Means and Training committees for the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association. She is currently an associate member of the United Mine Workers of America and was a SEIU Local 668 member for 25 years. She previously served committee woman for Fayette City and North Union Township.
Vargo is a lifelong county resident, and is a daughter of the late Herb and Janice Vargo. She graduated from Belle Vernon Area High School and later completed coursework at Penn State Fayette to become a certified paralegal.
“As a candidate, I will emphasize my campaign on being the most experienced, dedicated and qualified person for the position. I was raised to have a strong and solid work ethic for which I plan to continue showing the citizens of Fayette County,” she said.
