State Rep. Ryan Warner has announced that he’s seeking re-election for his seat in the 52nd District.
“I was elected to put people before politics, and I have done that as state representative,” said Warner, a Republican from Perryopolis.
Warner said he’s proud of the work he’s done to enable local families to keep more of their hard earned money, fighting for hometown values and efforts to provide local seniors and residents with the services they need.
“We have made positive steps, but I know there is more that needs done for the hard working men and women I serve. That is why I am running for re-election,” he said.
First elected in 2015, Warner noted his record of protecting taxpayers, fighting for jobs and values, and reforming state government.
He was the prime sponsor of the law that expands the availability of lifesaving EpiPens and improves access to clinical trials for cancer patients and the prime sponsor of a constitutional amendment to provide reasonable spending limits and a performance-based budgeting bill that became law. He is also part of a bipartisan group of reform legislators who continue to work for a responsible budget process, and voted to pass fiscally-responsible budgets, he said.
Warner said one of his top priorities is to see his Taxpayer Protection Act pass in the House.
The act would place a cap on state budgets through a constitutional amendment that would limit the rate at which spending may increase, based on the sum of the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index and the change in population growth.
“The governor’s budgets over the last five years have itself proven the necessity for this piece of legislation,” Warner said.
He added that he has promoted the responsible development of Marcellus Shale natural gas without eliminating the impact fee, which has delivered millions of dollars for local improvements and was a part of a bipartisan bill to provide tax credits to volunteer fire fighters and EMS workers. He also supported efforts to reduce the size of the legislature to save tax dollars.
Warner said property taxes remain a huge issue that “has to be addressed,” and said he believes work still needs to be done to combat opioids.
If re-elected, Warner said he will continue to listen to constituents and fight on their behalves.
“I’ll continue to work for the people,” he said. “That’s the best way I can campaign.”
Warner and his wife, Leslie, have two children, Paloma and Ben. They are members of St. John the Baptist Parish, and he’s an avid hunter and sportsman.
The 52nd Legislative District includes the city of Connellsville, the boroughs of Dawson, Dunbar, Everson, Perryopolis, Seven Springs, South Connellsville and Vanderbilt, and townships of Bullskin, Connellsville, Dunbar, Lower Tyrone, Menallen, North Union, Perry, Saltlick and Upper Tyrone in Fayette County. He also represents Scottdale and East Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.