An incumbent is running for reelection against an opponent who held the same seat decades earlier in the 52nd District.
Republican state Rep. Ryan Warner, 37, of Perryopolis is running for his fourth, two-year term. Democrat Harry Young Cochran, 75, of Connellsville served as a representative of the 52nd District from 1979 to 1982 and is now a retired businessman.
The district covers portions of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
“While in office, I’ve had multiple bipartisan bills signed into law, which includes legislation to give volunteer firefighters tax credits, allowing public entities to obtain prescriptions for life saving Epi-Pens in order to protect our children with food allergies and legislation cutting government red tape to help support the construction and housing industries,” Warner said.
He is also the prime sponsor of the Taxpayer Protection Act.
If implemented, the act would control government spending and help eliminate waste in the state’s budget.
Warner said the top issue is addressing the district is economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Along with that, we must continue to strive to adequately fund our volunteer fire departments and EMS providers, battle the drug epidemic and continue to work to provide good family sustaining jobs in our area,” Warner said.
Cochran said he would like to see property taxes addressed and changed to a sales tax to fund education to ease the burden on taxpayers.
“It’s long overdue to be revised,” Cochran said. “This is the right time to do it.”
He said the district needs jobs that pay a livable wage, and small manufacturing firms need to come to the area.
“I drive by the Dunbar Business Park, and I see trees growing on things and people hunting,” Cochran said. “Nothing has been done to bring anything in there.”
He added that small business is the key to building up the economy and reducing the amount of matching grants in the millions down to more affordable amounts for those small businesses.
Cochran added he wants to be an advocate for seniors, especially addressing property tax and prescription drug costs.
“Helping the people is what it is about,” Cochran said, adding he cares less about someone political party designation, and just wants to serve those in the district.
