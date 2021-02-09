One of the two Fayette County jury commissioners will not seek reelection, citing a need to focus on her growing family.
On Monday, the county’s Democratic jury commissioner, Lauren Yohman, announced that she will not seek a third, four-year term in the position.
Yohman, who is expecting her fourth child, will yield the part-time elected position to someone who can continue devoting the required time, focus and energy, she said.
In thanking Fayette County voters for the confidence they’ve shown in twice choosing her as a public servant, Yohman left open the door for a possible return to elected office – conditional on her ability to give any position the full attention it deserves.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time serving the public, but right now I have to take a step back and focus on my family and growing my business,” Yohman said. “This is not a goodbye, but a see-you-later.”
“It has been a pleasure serving alongside my Republican friend, Janet Trees, and it’s been refreshing to experience bipartisan success,” Yohman said of working with her jury commissioner counterpart.
Yohman said she plans to continue serving her community through membership on several boards of directors in an unpaid capacity including the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, the Uniontown Downtown Business District Authority, South Union Township Zoning Hearing Board and Laurel Highlands Academic Foundation.
“I’ll always look forward to helping Fayette County find ways to grow and develop,” Yohman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.