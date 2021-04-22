Mike Zimcosky, a lifelong resident of Fayette County, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Fayette County treasurer in the May 18 Primary.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from California University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree of divinity degree from St. Vincent College and Seminary and has over 12 years of experience working in county government.
Zimcosky is currently the tax reconciler/grant monitor for the county. Prior to that, Zimcosky was an auditor in the controller’s Office. He said he believes his education and past work experience, including being accounts receivable manager at Romeo & Sons, make him qualified to become the next county treasurer.
If elected, Zimcosky said he would look to upgrade some of the antiquated processes currently being used in the office. He also said he believes in leading by example.
“The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If staff is expected to be there and ready to start servicing people at 8 a.m., so then should I be there and ready to start servicing the people of the county at 8 a.m. and I promise I will do so,” he said. “I am open and willing to learn every aspect of the office, from issuing a dog, fishing, and hunting license, to receiving payments for taxes and anything else required of the office.”
Zimcosky and his wife, Amy, live in Smock, Franklin Township. He and his wife are members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, were he is a member of the finance counsel. He is also an auditor and committee man in Franklin Township.
