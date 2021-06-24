The borough of Smithton will be the next location for Westmoreland Cultural Trust's "Wings Across Westmoreland" countywide art initiative with an unveiling ceremony planned for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The pair of wings, featuring artwork representing the town's vibrant history and culture, will be on the Smithton Borough Building at 615 Center St.
The artwork features historical landmarks, such as the building that housed the Jones Brewing Company, the volunteer fire department, and the borough's 19th century school bell. It also has symbols of Smithton's revitalization efforts, including the community's pollinator and wildlife habitat, and biking, hiking and water activities.
Prior to the unveiling, the borough will hold a sale of baked goods and lemonade, with all proceeds benefiting Play Smithton, a playground that will be located within the borough.
Additional installtions are planned in Mount Pleasant in July and Vandergrift in August.
