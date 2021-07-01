Civil War historians and enthusiasts meet on America's most famous battlefield every year to walk in the footsteps of the soldiers who fought there in July 1863. PCN, the nonprofit television network dedicated to Pennsylania-related topics, will be carrying coverage from Gettysburg Thursday through Sunday.
There will be a live call-in program with guests from the Confederation of Union Generals who portray historical figures of the time, discussions and roundtables from the Civil War Institute, and interviews with various Gettysburg experts.
For program times and additional information go online to PCNTV.com/gettysburg.
