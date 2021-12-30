Children from kindergarten through third grade can “Write My Future” as part of the annual WQED Writer’s Contest.
The contest asks youngsters to write about their goals and submit their original stories and illustrations, and has been critical to the mission of WQED’s Education Department, as it engages children in writing and illustrating, includes parents and teachers in the creative process, and emphasizes the relevance of all literacy activities in a child’s life.
In the past 12 year WQED has received more than 13,000 story entries.
How the Contest Works: From Jan. 3 through March 15, children can submit entries to the contest at www.WQED.org/writemyfuture. WQED will select local winners and award prizes including the opportunity to record their winning story, and kids and families will be invited to a Winners Celebration at the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books on May 14, 2022.
All finalists, past and present, are broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org. This year’s winners will be broadcast on Saturday Light Brigade (SLB) Radio in 2022.
To enter the Contest and for more information on entry rules and contest resources visit www.WQED.org/writemyfuture
“WQED is excited to continue our tradition of encouraging children to build literacy skills and to have them write about where they see themselves in the future,” said Gina Masciola, WQED’s managing director of education. “WQED provides fun hands-on literacy resources to engage children while getting them excited to explore their imaginations through creative writing.”
Partnering with WQED this year are WPSU serving central Pennsylvania; and PBS 39 (WLVT) serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.