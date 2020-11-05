A Fayette County native whose work has won prestigious awards published his first poetry collection, "A Plan in Case of Morning," which takes an introspective look at defining masculinity.
Phill Provance, who now lives in the Chicago area, began writing the poems during a divorce and "messy legal situation" involving their son. At the same time, he was reading classic literature about the archetypal hero, and the #MeToo movement was taking shape.
"The hero is never a good father. The hero is out for gold, girls and impressing whatever gods he has," he said.
Heroes in classic literature often abandon their families in pursuit of some epic quest, he said, and the societal definition of masculinity stretches back to the Victorian age and did not precede it. Provance considers individuality an essential piece of masculinity, rather than adhering to dictated notions of manhood.
Provance said he asked himself, "Can the hero actually be someone who cares more about his kids than anything else?"
He wrote the collection over the course of about 15 years, describing it as part memoir and part fiction, part poetry and part prose. He said he wanted his work to be "accessible to the average reader." He recalled English classes in the Uniontown Area School District where studies of poetry involved mysteries and ciphers, where students were asked to "crack the code."
"The American public tends to have this really, really strange aversion to poetry as though it's some kind of unreasonable cipher and they don’t want to be bothered with it," he said.
The collection includes memories of his childhood, such as a heat wave in Fayette County in the late 1980s, stretching out on his grandmother's Chevette and feeling the heat radiating onto his skin from the metal surface. He recalled those moments when observing similar behavior in his young son.
The middle section of the book involves the hero's quest, battling against death. Provance said a former college roommate died suddenly in his mid-30s, and he questioned why death can happen without explanation even after surviving youthful antics.
"The core monster, I think, for everyone no matter what your identity, is fear of death. It's your own mortality that you have to overcome, knowing full well that death is going to win out eventually," he said.
One of the most meaningful pieces in the book to Provance is "Given the Day," which was inspired by "waking up to how good life is despite the bad," he said.
He acknowledged that poetry is typically dark, and the mind often wants to focus on the negatives and potential threats.
"At the end of the day, wonderful things do happen," he said. "I think right now people need to hear that, because life is pretty terrible right now."
