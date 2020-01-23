John Fike, a 1970 graduate of Uniontown High School and a resident of Eighty Four, was drafted into the Army after high school to fight in the Vietnam War.
After the war he got a job in respiratory care, where he stayed for more than 30 years before retiring a few years ago.
“About 20 years after my tour of duty, I felt faint tremors in my left hand,” Fike said. “It progressed over time to my right hand, and I was finding it difficult to perform things at work that required fine motor skills.”
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease due to Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam and made the decision in 2012 to retire.
“Mentally, I was not ready to retire, so I found solace in writing,” Fike said.
And not long after, the story that is now his first fiction novel, “Final Absolution,” was begun.
The synopsis for the book says:
“Growing up during the tumultuous ‘60s, John and Dave are your typical 17-year-olds: They’re focused on girls, senior year angst and money. To get a few bucks in their pockets they set pins at a bowling alley outside Detroit. When the bowling alley’s owner suddenly dies, their paths diverge.
“John learns that their late boss, Carmen, left funds in a trust for him to use for college. As Dave grows bitter about Carmen overlooking him in his will, he settles into a job of delivering drugs, in spite of his growing fear of being caught.
“But what can he do? Drug dealing is bringing in big money for Dave — The kind of money he was deprived of for most of his life. And then, in an instant, it all changes. Dave’s sense of foreboding begins to become reality — but a much darker one than being arrested. He is forced to do the unthinkable, and with that there is no turning back for anyone.”
Fike said that he drew from his own experiences when it comes to the setting and the job and some other details.
“Some of the ideas came from my childhood as at the age of 13 I set pins at a bowling alley for some extra money,” he said. “There’s a fight scene in Chapter 12 that was inspired by a fist fight I had as a kid.”
He added that a lot of the ideas came about as he was jogging or sitting in Mass.
“This book has religious undertones, romance and touches on psychological and social issues, including a discussion about a homeless veteran with PTSD,” Fike said. “Someone who reviewed my book classified it as an urban thriller.”
It took him four years to complete “Final Absolution,” but since he’s gone through the learning process he’s hoping future books will be easier to write.
“I’m hoping more of my hidden memories will continue to manifest for future books,” he said.
“Final Absolution,” was recently published by Word Association Publishers. His daughter Katie Fike has participated in the editing process of the book and the primary editor was Pam Greer with Word Association Publishers.
The book is $19.95 and is currently available on both the Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites.
To follow Fike, visit his website at www.thefikeprojects.com or on Facebook at The Projects.
