The Carnegie Museum of Art has launched its first-ever podcast, “Mirror With a Memory,” a six-part series hosted by renowned American artist Martine Syms.
“Mirror With a Memory” investigates the intersection of photography, surveillance and artificial intelligence. Each episode in the series spotlights a different facet of the conversations surrounding AI and photography, from biometrics and racial bias to the ways we perceive the environment and international borders.
The podcast accompanies the exhibit “Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries,” currently on view at the Carnegie Museum of Art through March 14. The podcast is free and streaming on the museum’s website, cmoa.org. Written transcripts accompany each podcast. “Mirror With a Memory” is also available on all major streaming services.
