The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be open on Wednesdays beginning next week.
It will be open five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The adjacent MuseumLab is also adjusting its hours, and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Masks are still required by all staff and visitors over the age of 2. The museum’s nursery will be open all days, with limited access on Wednesdays. The cafe will remain closed.
Additional information is available at pittsburghkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.