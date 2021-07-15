Comedian and women's health activist Angelina Spicer will appear at the Tull Family Theater in Sewickley Saturday at 7 p.m., with her "Postpartum Revolution Road Trip."
Spicer uses her personal experience and humor to achieve a heavyweight goal. According to Spicer, she hopes "to normalize the way we talk, treat and even joke about postpartum depression."
The event includes a screening of Spicer's comedy special, "The Waldorf-Hysteria," based on her postpartum stay in a psychiatric hospital. Afterward, she'll lead a Q&A with a panel of survivors, birth workers and the local medical community.
Spicer has advocated for wellness, particularly among Black and Brown communities, on national radio and television, appearing on programs hosted by Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Chelsea Handler.
"Living a healthy life is a universal goal," according to Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor, executive director of the Tull Family Theater. "It's critical to make this goal a reality for mothers, who have tremendous influence on the well-being of their families and communities."
Knowing that women of color suffer postpartum depression disproportionately and often in silence, Spicer has partnered with the nonprofit theater to provide free tickets to 40% of the audience, enabling her advocacy to reach those most in need of information and support.
Additional information is available at www.thetullfamilytheater.org.
