theater/film/literature
Stage Right Online Classes. The Show Must Go On(line)! Not having a place to meet doesn’t stop Stage Right, our top musical theater school, from offering top-notch training. Work on your monologue, get in a good stretch and head online each week for a ton of classes open to new students including jazz, ballet, acting and imagination classes! Be sure to support Stage Right with a donation after class.
PICT Classic Theatre interactive online lecture series will be held at 2 p.m. every Friday, lead by PICT’s Alan Stanford. Schedule includes George Bernard Shaw: A Man of Many Words (1856-1950), April 24; Samuel Beckett: Waiting to End (1906-1989), May 1. Lecture series is free and is 60 minutes long. Registration: https://pictclassic theatre.webinarninja.com/series-webinars/1912/register.
The Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, “Jesus Christ Superstar” (April 24 CANCELED), “Laura” (May 15 CANCELED), “Splendor in the Grass” (June 5 CANCELED), “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (July 31) and “American Graffiti” (Aug. 21). Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students.
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” has been rescheduled and will now be performed May 22-24 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Greensburg. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on May 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. on May 24. Tickets are $27, $24, $20 for adults and $22, $20, $17 for students. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival will take place May 14-17, and includes “Nest” (for 0-14 months)by the Akin Theatre and “Origami Tales” for ages 4 and up, Kuniko Theatre, at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh; “White” the Wheels Theatre Company, and “Emil and the Detectives”, Slingsby Theatre, (recommended for ages 7 and up), Pittsburgh Playhouse, 350 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh; “Doodle POP”, sensory-friendly performance by Brush Theatre, (for 3 and up) and Dan and Claudia Zanes, at the Byham Theatre, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets are $12. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or www.trustarts.org.
”Clue On Stage” is set to be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 14-16, 21-23 and 2 p.m. May 17 and 24 at the Apple Hill Playhouse, 275 Manor Road, Delmont. Tickets: Apple hill playhouse.org or 724-468-5050.
Baby Shark and Friends will come to the Byham Theater May 19, to sing and dance through some favorite new and classic songs and go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors numbers and more. Tickets: trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
”Blippi the Musical,” will be performed at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-471-6930 or www.trustarts.org.
Neil Berg’s 50 Year of Rock and Roll, featuring a cast of stars from Broadways’ best rock musicals, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 (rescheduled from April 17) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $$35, $30, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. October 10 (rescheduled from April 3) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
art/exhibits
Touchstone Center for Crafts Open House is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 at the campus, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington. Information: touchstonecrafts.org.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, is hosting several exhibitions, including “Counterpressures” (a thematic group exhibition featuring 10 Pittsburgh artists with work looking at the relationship between humans and the environment, runs through July 12 in the Forum Gallery; “An-My Le: On Contested Terrain” (work of Vietnamese American photographer An-My Le), through July 26 in Heinz Galleries; “In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris,” an ongoing exhibit into the iconic Pittsburgh photographer in the Scaife Galleries. Free admission. MUSEUM CLOSED
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is open now (through April 19) at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion. The exhibit will feature 40 real human and animal mummies and 85 related artifacts, including: South American shrunken heads, a mummified family discovered in a Hungarian church, medical mummies from the early 19th century, examples of what bog bones and embalmed skin feel like and more. Purchasing Mummies of the World tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org. MUSEUM CLOSED.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook. CLOSED
Heinz Galleries at the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History presents An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, as their newest exhibit. Known for his iconic paintings of flags and targets, Johns has astonished viewers with the beauty and complexity of his work across a variety of media. Organized by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, this is a rare opportunity to explore his printmaking in depth, tracing shifts in subject, material, and mood over the course of his career. Visitors can learn more through drop-in art chats, and weekend and Thursday evening tours of the exhibition. MUSEUM CLOSED
Trust Arts Education Summer Camps. Five-day camps are held at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Scheduled camps include The DJ Project, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Oh Sew Fashionable, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Writing Is Everywhere!, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 13-17; the Science of Visual Art, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; The Writer’s Room: Playwriting Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; Theatre Production Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27-31, and Introduction to Short Filmmaking, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27-31. Cost is $200 per student, $175 sibling discount. Tickets: www.trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
Sketch a Portrait Class, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, Gallery 86, Uniontown Art Club, 86 W. Main St., Uniontown. Learn basics of sketching a portrait. Cost is $25. Bring #2 pencil and large eraser. Rest of supplies will be provided. Call 724-438-9096 to register.
music/comedy
Music Never Stops at the Palace Theatre. If you love local music, Palace Theatre’s Instagram account is a must-follow with daily videos of songs from local musicians recorded from home! Help keep the music going and promote local artists by following along, adding some music to your day and hopefully finding some new artists you love.
Bring some music into your day with WSO To Go, the newest offering from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. Our region’s finest musicians contribute their talents to the hashtag for you to enjoy from classical to the Beatles, so there’s always something new to listen to and enjoy. To help you get in the spring spirit, music director Daniel Meyer created a Spring-inspired Spotify playlist for you to enjoy at home.
John Noble’s 24th Annual Westmoreland Night of the Stars, 6:45 p.m., May 6-7. Two nights of the year’s most exciting high school musicals - tickets $20. Tickets: Elly Carr at elly@noblemediation.com or call 724-925-1123.
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free. CANCELED.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts: Martina McBride, 7 p.m. April 30 - tickets $69, $89, $109, $135 (postponed until Nov. 15); Hotel California, the Original Eagles Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. June 17 (rescheduled from March 26) - tickets $28, $38, $60; Neal McCoy, 7:30 p.m. June 28 (rescheduled from March 21) - tickets $33, $38, $43, $65, $90; Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m. June 29 (rescheduled from April 11) - tickets $50.75, $60.75 and $70.75 (additional $4.25 on day of show); Travis Tritt, 7:30 p.m. July 14 (rescheduled from May 19) - tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Peppa Pig LIVE! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 (rescheduled from April 28), $34, $39, $49 (additional fee on tickets bought day of show); The Righteous Brothers, 7 p.m., Aug. 26 (rescheduled from May 31) - tickets $50, $63, $73;;Chanda Pierce, 7 p.m. Sept. 11 (rescheduled from May 1) - tickets $19, $28, $38; Against the Wind, the Ultimate Bob Seger experience, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10 (rescheduled from March 27) - tickets $28, $38, $60; The Letterman, 3 p.m. Sept. 20 (rescheduled from May 20) - tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Return of Kenny Vance, 3 p.m. Oct. 11 (rescheduled from April 26) - tickets $48, $58, $68. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org. SHOWS CANCELLED THROUGH APRIL 28.
The Bullskin Opry for April and May have been canceled due to the Coronavirus. Information: 724-455-3919.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, May 17, Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. A $10 fee will be charged for those interested in becoming members of the group. Concession stand will be open during the performance and food & drinks may be purchased. Future jamborees: June 14, July 19 (the yearly picnic, so times will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dues must be current to attend for free. Cost is $10 for non-members), Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. There will also be a group jam on August 1 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Information: 724-277-0352.
Kayzo will perform April 25, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $25 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
Girl Talk will perform on May 1 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT! CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
Of Monsters and Men will perform on May 5 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $43.50 advance, $45 day of show and $99 premium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
Yungblud will perform on May 8 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m. SOLD OUT. CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Uniontown offers four tribute bands for one price - The Jersey Seasons at 7:30 p.m. May 14, Absolute Journey Tribute at 7:30 p.m. May 29, the Genesis Experience at 7:30 p.m. June 5 and Led Zepplica the Ultimate Replica at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Single tickets $20 or $25 or all four for $72 or $90. Tickets: statetheatre.info or 724-439-1360.
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll, King Iso and Maez301 will perform May 17 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance or $35 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
Rufus Du Sol will perform on May 21 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $35 advance, $38 day of show and $75 premium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CLOSED UNTIL END OF MAY.
The Outlaws will take the stage at 8 p.m. May 28 (new date) at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin - tickets $59. Tickets: Box office closed - order online at lamptheatre.org.
Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 30 at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin - tickets $39. Box office closed - order online at lamptheatre.org.
The Masked Singer National Tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh featuring your favorite characters and surprise celebrity guests at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, 803 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org.
The 1975 will perform at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Vampire Weekend will be performing at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh on June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com and $55 the day of the show.
Trey Anastasio Band will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. on June 5 tickets $49.50 and $75. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Still Woozy will perform on June 9 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell will perform 7:30 p.m. June 12 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Russ will perform at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on June 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.75 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door.
Melanie Martinez will perform her headline tour at 8 p.m. June 17 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6601 University Blvd., Moon Township. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Zac Brown Band will perform 7 p.m. June 18 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor will perform 7 p.m. June 19 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper, Tesla & Lita Ford will perform 7 p.m. June 26 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Strand of Oaks will perform at 8 p.m. June 26 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township tickets $88.60, $68.50, $58.50, $48.50. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Weeknd will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Rascal Flatts will perform their “Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, on June 27. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time for the show is to be announced.
Primus will perform Rush’s Classic “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety on June 28 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Nickelback will perform 7 p.m. June 30 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Dave Matthews Band will perform 8 p.m. July 3 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Janet Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Journey with special guest the Pretenders will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18 , Burgettstown at 7 p.m. July 11. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Harry Stiles with special guest Jenny Lewis will perform July 14 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave, as part of “Love on Tour.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band will perform 8 p.m. July 16 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen & Maddie and Tae at 7 p.m. July 17 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sugarland will perform July 23 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Backstreet Boys will perform 7:30 p.m. July 24 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chicago and Rick Springfield will perform July 25 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Bon Iver will perform at outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets and info: www.boniver.org.
Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze will perform 7 p.m. July 28 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sad Summerfest returns July 29 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys - tickets are 35 in advance, $40 day of show, $99 premium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Breaking Benjamin will perform at 5 p.m. July 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their summer tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Tim McGraw along with Midland and Ingrid Andress will perform July 31 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of his “Here on Earth” tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes will perform Aug. 1 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their Shake Your Money Maker tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage Aug. 5 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Foreigner, Kansas & Europe will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis & Gabby Barrett will perform Aug. 8 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert has not yet been determined.
The Commonheart will be performing as part of Stage AE’s 10th anniversary celebration on Aug. 8 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Tickets just $10. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Incubus, 311 & Badflower will perform 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle & Whitesnake will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver will perform Aug. 21 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Deftones will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Long Beach Dub Allstars will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at State AE, 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Kiss will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brooks & Dunn are set to perform Aug. 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of their Reboot 2020 tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chris Young and special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform Sept. 12 at the S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
misc.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up amazing recipes to keep you inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check back each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m.! Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 2020 Photo Contest is now open. Enter your photos for a chance to win cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in four categories, and the winning photos will be featured in the 2021 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, on the website and in special exhibits throughout the Laurel Highlands. Categories include: People (Portraits & Experiences), Plants & Animals (Nature), Places (Attractions & Landscapes), Pour Tour (Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits and the people/places that produce them). Cash prize award amounts: First Place: $500, Second Place: $200, Third Place: $100. Deadline is July 31. Submissions/Information: www.laurelhighlands.org.
