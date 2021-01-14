theater/film/literature
“The Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma,” postponed last month, will be presented at the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier on Friday Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. The original play chronicles the adventures of a diner being forced to close because its owners cannot pay the building owner’s rent and includes live music. The theatre is located at 210 W. Main St. in Ligonier.
”It’s Alive,” a science fiction writing contest sponsored by Grindstone-based Oprelle.com, invites writers to submit their best sci-fi tale in 800 words or less. Winning submissions will be included in an “It’s Alive” anthology to be released next fall, in time for Halloween. Entries can be submitted through Jan. 29, with information on how to do so available under the contests tab at oprelle.com.
Story Pirates’ Sleep Squad, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience, is being presented by EQT’s Children’s Theater Festival through the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. The show turns the viewer’s home into a rocket ship to launch children into their dreams. Tickets are available as video-only for $35, or video and an official dreamtime kit for $50. Shows are available through Sunday, Jan. 31. A link to purchase tickets is available at trustarts.org.
Brownsville Free Public Library is carrying a new series, ID True Crime, a collaboration of Investigation Discovery and best-selling author James Patterson, written in conjunction with Andrew Bourelle. The first story is “Murder Thy Neighbor.” Call BFPL at 724-785-7272 to reserve a copy.
”The Brownsville Hometown Heroes” memorial book is available for $25. There are a limited number of copies. Proceeds benefit Brownsville Fire Co. 1, South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Departments and Brownsville’s American Legion Post 295. Book can be ordered through the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, 724-437-4571.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will kick off its 24th season in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets are available at www.picttheatre.org.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35. Previously purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
“Hadestown,” a musical where song can change your fate, has been rescheduled for Sept. 7-12 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been canceled. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information or contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000.
art/exhibits
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History exhibit, Dinosaur Armor, is now on open to the public. The exhibit shows examples of how dinosaurs’ drive to survive impacted their evolution. The museum is also offering Wild Wednesdays: Virtual Live Animal Encounters, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The Zoom program is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. For additional information on either program, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Carnegie Science Center is in the final days of its Mummies of the World exhibit, which runs through Monday, Jan. 18. The exhibit features 125 mummies and artifacts from across the globe. Timed tickets can be purchased at carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will air a collection of short films produced by pioneers of African American cinema in 1915, 1918 and 1931. The free presentation begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 20. Advance registration is required. Sign up at thewestmoreland.org under the events tab.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/. A listing of upcoming classes for the 2021 season is available on Touchstone’s website, touchstonecrafts.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh exhibits include Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through March 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Sounds of the 60s,” Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a season of concerts live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Shows include: Classical Heart on Feb. 13; Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Saturday. A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175) or four ($225) shows.
“One Night of Queen,” a tribute to the band Queen, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets range from $31.25 to $46.25 and can be purchased through trustarts.org.
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. The show was scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March 2021 include: The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June 2021 include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation will feature Grant Street architecture in a virtual tour on Wednesday, Jan. 27 via Zoom. There is a $7.50 fee per household. The tour focuses on 4th to 6th avenues, a corridor of designs by noted architects like Frederick Osterling, Henry Hobson Richardson, Henry Hornbostel, Rafael Guastavino and Daniel Burnham. The 90-minute talk, starting at 2 p.m., also will offer a primer on Pittsburgh history from 1758 to the early 20th century, including Henry Clay Frick’s influence on Grant Street. On Thursday, Jan. 28, Scott Perkins, director of preservation and collections, will offer a two-hour lecture about Fayette County’s Fallingwater and the preservation of a World Heritage landmark. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. The fee is $5. Sign up for either under the events tab at phlf.org.
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Houseplant Master Class online series starts Tuesday, Jan. 19 and continue through March 2. The 45-minute classes begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The class schedule is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener. For additional information, call 1-877-345-0691.
Haunted holiday tales will be available via podcast every Friday leading up to Christmas through the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College. Featured stories include: “The Tapestried Chamber,” by Sir Walter Scott; “The Haunted Rock,” by W.W. Fenn; “How Peter Parley Laid a Ghost,” by Anonymous; and “The Ghost’s Summons,” by Ada Buisson. To listen, go to the events tab at www.mccarlgallery.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Fallingwater continues to offer free webinars and online educational resources, to keep Fallingwater members, visitors and the public engaged through Fallingwater’s architecture, preservation and collections. Fallingwater is also offering weekly online livestream events from inside the house. Called “A Closer Look,” the live, interactive broadcasts offer exclusive, behind-the-scenes views and discussions about unique aspects of house’s interior. In January and February, the livestreams will take place on Saturdays at 11 a.m., at a cost of $15. Registration is required to participate in the livestreams and available on the Fallingwater website at Fallingwater.org/CloserLook. Attendees can also register by contacting Fallingwater Visitor Services at 724-329-8501 or Fallingwater@paconserve.org.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
