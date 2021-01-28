theater/film/literature
Story Pirates’ Sleep Squad, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience, is being presented by EQT’s Children’s Theater Festival through the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. The show turns the viewer’s home into a rocket ship to launch children into their dreams. Tickets are available as video-only for $35, or video and an official dreamtime kit for $50. Shows are available through Sunday, Jan. 31. A link to purchase tickets is available at trustarts.org.
“Monday Night Magic: Live Online” will be held every Monday at 8 p.m. as a co-presentation with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Liberty Magic Series. “Monday Night Magic” is New York’s longest running off-Broadway magic show. Tickets for the livestream are $20, and can be purchased under the events tab at stellartickets.com.
Brownsville Free Public Library is carrying a new series, ID True Crime, a collaboration of Investigation Discovery and best-selling author James Patterson, written in conjunction with Andrew Bourelle. The first story is “Murder Thy Neighbor.” Call BFPL at 724-785-7272 to reserve a copy.
”The Brownsville Hometown Heroes” memorial book is available for $25. There are a limited number of copies. Proceeds benefit Brownsville Fire Co. 1, South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Departments and Brownsville’s American Legion Post 295. Book can be ordered through the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, 724-437-4571.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will kick off its 24th season in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets are available at www.picttheatre.org.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35. Previously purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
“Hadestown,” a musical where song can change your fate, has been rescheduled for Sept. 7-12 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been canceled. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information or contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000.
art/exhibits
Touchstone Center for Crafts, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has opened registration for its 2021 workshop season. Early registration is encouraged as class sizes will be limited due to COVID-19 procedures. Applications are also being accepted for scholarships, internships, and artist residency opportunities. More information at touchstonecrafts.org.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announced a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month. More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people in ages 3-6, ages 7-10 and ages 11-14. Program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar. For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will reopen to the public Feb. 7 with the new exhibit, “Pattern Makers,” which will be on view in the Cantilever Gallery through May 9. The exhibit tracks the presence of and meanings of patterns across a selection of more than 60 works from the museum’s permanent collection. The museum’s will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required and admission is free. Information on registration and the museum’s COVID-19 safety policies and procedures can be found at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
The orchid and tropical bonsai show, “A Splash of Brilliance” opened Saturday, Jan. 23 at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh, and will run through Feb. 28. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets are available online at phipps.conservatory.org.
The National Aviary in Pittsburgh has announced several upcoming events for the winter and spring. Brunch in the Garden will be held on Sundays, beginning Feb. 14; Flamingo Fest will be held Feb. 27-28; Eggstravaganza is scheduled for March 27-28 and April 2-3; Earth Day Celebration will be held on April 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aviary.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a very special Winter Paint Out and Wet Sale in February. More than a dozen artists will visit the Ligonier Valley between Feb. 18 and 20, painting a variety of winter scenes from local state forests, overlooks or iconic attractions. A “wet sale” of freshly painted works will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free of charge at the museum at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier.
A Kids Virtual Art Camp will be held by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto. Classes take place the second Saturday of the month from February through May. The cost is $40 and includes an art kid filled with the supplies to complete the projects. To register, visit www.sama-art.org/events-list.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History exhibit, Dinosaur Armor, is now on open to the public. The exhibit shows examples of how dinosaurs’ drive to survive impacted their evolution. The museum is also offering Wild Wednesdays: Virtual Live Animal Encounters, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The Zoom program is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. For additional information on either program, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh exhibits include Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through March 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Pittsburgh Opera will be broadcasting two free performances: “Songs From the Heart: A Valentine for the Pittsburgh Opera,” on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m., and “I, Too, Am America,” on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., which will showcase a program of works by William Grant Still and Florence Price. Register for the Feb. 14 performance at pittsburghopera.org/valentine. Register for the Feb. 26 performance at pittsburghopera.org/Recital/RSVP to receive reminder emails.
“The VIP Experience (Virtually In The Palace)” kicks off today and runs on Thursdays through March 25. The weekly concern series features regional bands playing original songs at 7 p.m. each Thursday, via The Palace Theatre or Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook pages. Acts who will take the stage include Lindsay Dragan (Jan. 28), Essential Machine (Feb. 4), HABATAT (Feb. 11), Tim Vitullo Band (Feb. 18), Derek Woods Band (March 4), East Coast Turnaround (March 11), Colin Southfield and The Mushroom Country Band (March 18) and Pack (March 25). The Feb. 25 performance is still being determined.
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Sounds of the 60s,” Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a season of concerts live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Shows include: Classical Heart on Feb. 13; Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Saturday. A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175) or four ($225) shows.
“One Night of Queen,” a tribute to the band Queen, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets range from $31.25 to $46.25 and can be purchased through trustarts.org.
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. The show was scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March 2021 include: The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June 2021 include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Houseplant Master Class online series runs through March 2. The 45-minute classes begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The class schedule is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener. For additional information, call 1-877-345-0691.
Haunted holiday tales will be available via podcast every Friday leading up to Christmas through the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College. Featured stories include: “The Tapestried Chamber,” by Sir Walter Scott; “The Haunted Rock,” by W.W. Fenn; “How Peter Parley Laid a Ghost,” by Anonymous; and “The Ghost’s Summons,” by Ada Buisson. To listen, go to the events tab at www.mccarlgallery.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Fallingwater continues to offer free webinars and online educational resources, to keep Fallingwater members, visitors and the public engaged through Fallingwater’s architecture, preservation and collections. Fallingwater is also offering weekly online livestream events from inside the house. Called “A Closer Look,” the live, interactive broadcasts offer exclusive, behind-the-scenes views and discussions about unique aspects of house’s interior. In January and February, the livestreams will take place on Saturdays at 11 a.m., at a cost of $15. Registration is required to participate in the livestreams and available on the Fallingwater website at Fallingwater.org/CloserLook. Attendees can also register by contacting Fallingwater Visitor Services at 724-329-8501 or Fallingwater@paconserve.org.
