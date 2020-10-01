Editors note: Many organizations are postponing, canceling or rescheduling events in light of the coronavirus recommendations to avoid large gatherings. Contact the theater, gallery or venue of any entertainment event to ensure that the show is still being held and to learn more about the procedures for refund policy changes should the event be canceled.
theater/film/literature
Stage Right Online Classes. The Show Must Go On(line)! Not having a place to meet doesn’t stop Stage Right, our top musical theater school, from offering top-notch training. Work on your monologue, get in a good stretch and head online each week for a ton of classes open to new students including jazz, ballet, acting and imagination classes! Be sure to support Stage Right with a donation after class.
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” will be performed on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Evergreen Drive-in Theatre in Mount Pleasant (gates open at 7 p.m.) Evergreen Drive-in Theatre social distancing rules will be in effect. Stage Right! will perform live on The Palace Theatre stage while guests watch remotely at the drive-in. Adults: $20 Students: $15. All ticket holders for the original dates must contact the Palace Theatre box office to indicate whether they are retaining their tickets, exchanging for a different night, or requesting other options. New tickets will be issued once you have spoken with the box office. The box office is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. by phone at 724-836-8000 or by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net. Walk-in service is not available at this time.
Absolute Journey Tribute, a live performing band that brings the essence of Journey to a live stage, ill take the stage at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $25, $20. For tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info. CANCELED
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. October 10 (rescheduled from April 3) at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info. CANCELED
art/exhibits
The Fayette County Law Library presents Peter Pasqua. His “Wood and Vinyl Artwork “ will be on display from Sept. 21 through Dec. 1. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington. Campus is closed at this time, we look forward to welcoming the community back when it is safe to do so. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/. Please join us online for a free virtual open house on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at https://touchstonecrafts.org/.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, you can connect with the arts from wherever you are. Visit our website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view. Online exhibit: Doug Aitken: migration (empire) through Nov. 15. Exhibits: Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through Mar 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History Virtual Events. Visit the museums website, carnegiemnh.org to register. Wild Wednesdays: Virtual live animal encounters, Sept. 30 from 1:30-2 p.m.; Online museum class, Oct. 5 - Nov. 9, designed for ages 5-7. Children will have access to a week’s worth of lessons, videos and activities for five weeks. Register by Sept. 21 for activity kit. Fee: $130/child; Jumanji Watch Party, Sept. 25, 7 - 9 p.m. Did someone roll a five or eight? Join us for the 1995 classic and learn all about the exotic animals featured in the film. Registering for this online event means you’ll watch the film from home on the platform of your choice. Registration: $10. Members: $5. Horror Movie Trivia Night, Oct. 9, 7-8 p.m. Join museum staff for a night of Virtual Trivia: Horror Movie style! Test your knowledge and compete for the top spot in this virtual trivia competition. Participants will need two devices; one to join a Zoom call and one to submit answers on the Kahoot app. The winner will receive Carnegie Museum of Natural History museum admission passes.
Carnegie Science Center reopened to the public on June 29. We’ve taken extraordinary measures to ensure that your visit is safe and that you receive the experience that you trust and expect from a visit to any of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. The Science Center will open 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday for those in our community who are most at risk- senior, visitors with disabilities, or those with compromised immune systems. We ask that other visitors respect these dedicated hours. Capacity will be even further limited during that time period.
Andy Warhol Museum reopened to all visitors on June 29 with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of our visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have introduced a variety of new protocols in preparation for the reopening. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
The Artists of the Uniontown Art Club are having a live online sale please join us Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Mark Going on the event page to receive a notification when the sale begins so you don’t miss it !! Like and Follow the UAC Facebook Page for all notifications !! Please Invite your friends and family !! This Sale will feature multiple artists from our gallery we will offer unique handmade art and gifts great for the upcoming holiday season.
Uniontown Art Club will hold an arts and fine craft show and sale. Shop unique gifts at the beautiful Historic Summit Inn hotel. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 10-11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the beautiful Historic Summit Inn. Free admission, Chinese auction live artists demonstrations and more. social distancing will be practiced at this event, including hand sanitizer available for public use. Artists will be wearing masks. For more information visit our website at www.uniontownartclub.org or stop by our gift shop on Main Street in Uniontown “Gallery 86.”
Uniontown Art Club online sale. Artist Jessica Lotman is having a live online sale please join us Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for our next online Facebook live sale. Lotman creates based on a reaction or interpretation to experiences, surroundings or subject matter using expressive colors in an abstract style. Her work has been described as playful, fun and evoking. She hopes the viewer will be able to connect with how she may have felt while creating a piece.
music/comedy
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts and Power of Music will hold an online concert Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m. The featured attraction is Mon Valley Push.
Bring some music into your day with WSO To Go, the newest offering from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. Our region’s finest musicians contribute their talents to the hashtag for you to enjoy from classical to the Beatles, so there’s always something new to listen to and enjoy. To help you get in the spring spirit, music director Daniel Meyer created a Spring-inspired Spotify playlist for you to enjoy at home.
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free. CANCELED.
Music Never Stops at the Palace Theatre. If you love local music, Palace Theatre’s Instagram account is a must-follow with daily videos of songs from local musicians recorded from home! Help keep the music going and promote local artists by following along, adding some music to your day and hopefully finding some new artists you love.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, for the rest of 2020 (September, October, November, & December) have been cancelled due to concerns for the membership during this pandemic. If anyone has any questions, please call secretary Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352. At this time, we plan to resume our jamborees on March 21, 2021. Calendars will be sent out to the membership in February.
misc.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up amazing recipes to keep you inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
